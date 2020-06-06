WWE SmackDown Results June 5th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jeff Hardy revealed details about last week's car accident while we got a huge title match on SmackDown.

Braun Strowman and Miz & Morrison ran into an altercation on SmackDown.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Miz & Morrison was full of ups and downs

Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with a recap of the hit-and-run incident from last week involving Jeff Hardy and Elias. Hardy was out and we learned that he was still on the path to sobriety. He said that he passed the sobriety tests that the cops threw at him and that bystanders reported seeing a red-haired man flee the scene last week before SmackDown.

Sheamus came out and pointed fingers at Jeff, asking him to 'admit what he did', even calling him a junkie. Sheamus kept taunting Hardy before he attacked the Irishman on the stage. Sheamus overpowered him and tossed him around while the 'audience' booed him as the first segment of SmackDown came to a close.

Otis and Mandy were backstage on SmackDown when Otis found King Corbin's crown and walked off with it. Corbin was furious and apparently he and Otis were set for a match up next.

Otis vs. King Corbin

C A T E R P I L L A R#SmackDown @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/LP8X5UvyVF — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020

Advertisement

Otis tossed Corbin out of the ring early on and Corbin managed to get the upper hand by sending him into the apron, post, and steps. Back in the ring, Corbin was trying to choke Otis out with a headlock before hitting a few big boots.

Otis hit a lariat to regain control and tossed Corbin around for good measure. Corbin fled the ring and was looking for his crown before hitting Otis with a steel chair, ending the first match on SmackDown with a DQ.

Result: Otis def. King Corbin via DQ

Corbin brought Otis back to the ring while hitting him with the chair but Otis recovered and hit him with the caterpillar to close it out.

Match rating: B

Miz & Morrison were spying on Braun Strowman from a white surveillance van as he pulled up to the performance center for tonight's SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT