WWE SmackDown Results: Mad Dragon returns; Huge title change; Former champ injured before main event (10/17/2025)

Nick Aldis kicked off WWE SmackDown and let us know that the match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu was a No.1 Contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.Cody Rhodes came out and said that after Seth Rollins beat him at Crown Jewel, he now has a problem with The Vision. However, tonight he had to handle SmackDown business and would watch the No.1 Contender's match.Solo Sikoa was backstage and had a run-in with Rey Fenix before asking the MFT to attack the Luchador and take him out.WWE SmackDown Results (October 17, 2025):Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair def. Sol Ruca &amp; Zaria to retain the Women’s Tag Team ChampionshipIlja Dragunov def. Sami Zayn to become the new United States ChampionMotor City Machine Guns def. Los GarzaDrew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes via DQAlexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair (c) vs Sol Ruca &amp; Zaria - Women’s Tag Team Championship matchFlair and Ruca kicked off the match, and we got some back and forth early on before tags were made, and Zaria blocked Sister Abigail. Alexa took some big tosses before Charlotte took back control with a big boot.Sol and Zaria were taken down with a big dive to the floor before Flair hit a Fisherman Suplex. Flair took the Sol Snatcher, but Alexa broke the pin. The champs took Zaria down before Charlotte caught Ruca in the Figure Eight Leglock for the win.Result: Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair def. Sol Ruca &amp; Zaria to retain the Women’s Tag Team ChampionshipGrade: BAleister Black cut a promo with Zelina Vega and said that they were a necessary evil.Sami Zayn wanted to call for an open challenge, but Nick Aldis told him that Shinsuke Nakamura deserved a rematch. Sami denied and headed out for the open challenge, and The Miz came out to accept it.Carmelo Hayes came out and took The Miz out, canceling his plans before The Mad Dragon Ilja Dragunov made his return and accepted the challenge!Sami Zayn (c) vs Ilja Dragunov - United States Championship matchThe two traded punches early in the match, and Sami blocked a German Suplex before hitting a Tornado DDT. Dragunov got some German Suplexes before Zayn returned the favor and hit some suplexes of his own.Dragunov got some big chops and a top rope senton for a near fall before Zayn took the Superplex. Sami reversed the big H Bomb finisher and tried for the Helluva Kick, but missed.Dragunov hit Konstantine Special before Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb. Solo Sikoa came out of nowhere, distracting Sami, but the champ hit the Exploder Suplex before Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow and got the win!Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Sami Zayn to become the new United States ChampionGrade: B+Solo and The MFT attacked both competitors after the match, and Rey Fenix came out to make the save. Rey took a big chokeslam from Talla Tonga before Solo got on the mic and said that they still run SmackDown, and he will make his Family Tree Champions.The lights went dark, and Bo Dallas showed up on the screens around the arena before The Wyatt Sicks showed up in the ring. Solo got his boys to back off before retreating quietly before SmackDown moved on.Tiffany Stratton was backstage, and Kiana James came out to offer her services once more. Instead, Stratton challenged James to a match next week.Motor City Machine Guns were backstage earlier and booked a match with Los Garza.WWE SmackDown Results: Motor City Machine Guns vs Los GarzaLos Garza was in control early on, and MCMG managed to send them outside before Sabin hit a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Berto got a big powerbomb on Sabin before Angel came in and got a big double team move for a near fall.The Garzas were dominating, but MCMG caught them with a big takedown and hit Angel with the Skull and Bones for the win.Result: Motor City Machine Guns def. Los GarzaGrade: CNathan Frazer and Axiom were trying to find a way to take the spotlight away from the other teams, but DIY came back and said that nothing had changed. The two teams set up a match for the future before SmackDown moved on.Jacob Fatu was about to make his entrance for the main event when we saw some commotion backstage. When the camera guy got closer, we saw Jacob lying under a big metal shelf with blood pouring out of his mouth and what looked like teeth on the floor in a puddle of blood. Someone, possibly the MFT, had attacked him and buried him under the rubble.Drew made his entrance while grinning and called Jacob 'bleeding gums' Fatu before saying that the match should be awarded to him. Aldis said that Drew better not have attacked Jacob, and McIntyre said it wasn't him. Cody came out and shouted that the people were here for a match and offered Drew a title match right then and there.WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyreCody went after Drew and beat him over the barricades and into the crowd while still in his suit. The champ attacked Drew with a steel chair and beat Drew down all around the arena before heading back to the ringside. At this point, Cody was taking his anger out on Drew.Cody sent Drew into the ring and finally started the match before the latter turned it around and got some strikes in. Cody got some moves in but took the Future Shock DDT for a near fall. The match headed back outside, and Cody dropped Drew with the title belt before the match was called off on SmackDown.Result: Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes via DQGrade: BCody was about to hit the Cross Rhodes on the announcement desk, but Nick Aldis and officials stopped him. Cody hit a dive on all of them before the officials dragged Drew away as the champ stared them down from the ring as WWE SmackDown went off the air.