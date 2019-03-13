WWE SmackDown Results, March 12th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Shane McMahon kicked of SmackDown Live and stood in the ring for a minute without saying anything as the crowd chanted "You suck". He then called over a ring announcer to introduce him as 'the best in the world'. He then caught the announcer by the collar and made him do it again, this time with flair. Shane still wasn't satisfied and made him do it again before moving on.

He then started to explain his actions from Sunday night. he said his whole life, people have been asking him for favors to help further their careers. He said beating up The Miz in front of his dad gave him quite the rush and he wants to do it again at WrestleMania.

Ricochet, Aleister Black & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura - 8 Man Tag Team match

The match took a turn when The New Day showed up

Black and Nakamura kicked off the match and Ricochet was tagged in early on and hit a standing moonsault. Sheamus was in next and The Hardy Boyz hit a big double team move before Cesaro was tagged in. Rusev got a tag and tool down Jeff Hardy with a headlock.

Hardy tagged in Ricochet who went to work on Rusev with a huge dropkick. Rusev hit a big kick and dropped Ricochet on the outside as we headed for commercials. We returned to see Sheamus being thrown outside by Ricochet and Cesaro took the hot tag from the corner.

The Hardy Boyz hit a broken transmission and then a twist of fate before Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb. The match turned into chaos and the New Day came out and annihilated the Bar and then Nakamura and Rusev. Kofi hit a Trouble in Paradise on Rusev before they ended the onslaught.

Result: Ricochet, Aleister Black & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura was called off due to interruption

