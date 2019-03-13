×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results, March 12th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.65K   //    13 Mar 2019, 07:39 IST


Shane McMahon kicked of SmackDown Live and stood in the ring for a minute without saying anything as the crowd chanted "You suck". He then called over a ring announcer to introduce him as 'the best in the world'. He then caught the announcer by the collar and made him do it again, this time with flair. Shane still wasn't satisfied and made him do it again before moving on.

He then started to explain his actions from Sunday night. he said his whole life, people have been asking him for favors to help further their careers. He said beating up The Miz in front of his dad gave him quite the rush and he wants to do it again at WrestleMania.

Ricochet, Aleister Black & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura - 8 Man Tag Team match

The match took a turn when The New Day showed up
The match took a turn when The New Day showed up

Black and Nakamura kicked off the match and Ricochet was tagged in early on and hit a standing moonsault. Sheamus was in next and The Hardy Boyz hit a big double team move before Cesaro was tagged in. Rusev got a tag and tool down Jeff Hardy with a headlock.

Hardy tagged in Ricochet who went to work on Rusev with a huge dropkick. Rusev hit a big kick and dropped Ricochet on the outside as we headed for commercials. We returned to see Sheamus being thrown outside by Ricochet and Cesaro took the hot tag from the corner.

The Hardy Boyz hit a broken transmission and then a twist of fate before Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb. The match turned into chaos and the New Day came out and annihilated the Bar and then Nakamura and Rusev. Kofi hit a Trouble in Paradise on Rusev before they ended the onslaught.

Result: Ricochet, Aleister Black & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura was called off due to interruption



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE Results Leisure Reading
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
WWE SmackDown Results, February 12th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, January 29th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, January 1st 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, December 11th 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, December 4th 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's SmackDown (March 13th)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live : 3 things WWE got right and 2 things they got wrong (March 5th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Surprises Vince McMahon could book after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (February 19)
RELATED STORY
3 Things that must happen on SmackDown Live (2/19/2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us