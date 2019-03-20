×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results, March 19th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.65K   //    20 Mar 2019, 07:41 IST

The Miz kicked off SmackDown Live and gave us a recap of Shane's actions last week as well as at Fastlane. He said people had warned him when they became tag team partners that Shane would stab him in the back. Miz took shots at Shane as well as Vince and called him the worst in the world.

The Miz was not gonna let Shane's actions go unpunished
The Miz was not gonna let Shane's actions go unpunished

The Miz mentioned that the McMahons didn't own him and neither did they own Kofi. The Miz then recalled how he went from years of being in the mid-card to the Superstar that he is today. Shane said that while he had to earn his fame, Shane just inherited it from his dad. The crowd chanted 'You deserve it', and Miz ended with the line: "Shane has earned an a** whoopin' from me at WrestleMania"

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics

The IIconics beat the champs with ease and probably earned a title shot in the process
The IIconics beat the champs with ease and probably earned a title shot in the process

Billie Kay and Bayley started the match off and Royce tagged herself in within moments for a double-team. Lacey Evans made her entrance in the middle of the match and the teams kept on going as if it was normal. Bayley was in trouble and the IIconics kept her from making the tag. Sasha was finally tagged in and so was Royce as Banks wiped out Royce and went for Kay who was attacking Bayley on the outside. Royce caught Banks off guard in the middle of the ring and got a roll up and the pin.

Result: The IIconics def. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Backstage, Rey Mysterio was being interviewed by Kayla Braxton and he called his son to join him on camera. He announced that he would be facing Samoa Joe at WrestleMania for the United States Championship.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston WWE Results Leisure Reading
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
Fans react to WWE SmakDown Live (12th March 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why this week's SmackDown Live was one of the best in recent memory (12 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Fastlane 2019: AJ mocks Orton 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: NXT Superstars in action again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Day finally snaps and attacks Superstars on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 4 ways how Kofi Kingston should win the gauntlet match tonight
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways Kofi Kingston can defeat Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Rowan next week
RELATED STORY
7 things WWE got right on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us