WWE SmackDown Results, March 19th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

The Miz kicked off SmackDown Live and gave us a recap of Shane's actions last week as well as at Fastlane. He said people had warned him when they became tag team partners that Shane would stab him in the back. Miz took shots at Shane as well as Vince and called him the worst in the world.

The Miz was not gonna let Shane's actions go unpunished

The Miz mentioned that the McMahons didn't own him and neither did they own Kofi. The Miz then recalled how he went from years of being in the mid-card to the Superstar that he is today. Shane said that while he had to earn his fame, Shane just inherited it from his dad. The crowd chanted 'You deserve it', and Miz ended with the line: "Shane has earned an a** whoopin' from me at WrestleMania"

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics

The IIconics beat the champs with ease and probably earned a title shot in the process

Billie Kay and Bayley started the match off and Royce tagged herself in within moments for a double-team. Lacey Evans made her entrance in the middle of the match and the teams kept on going as if it was normal. Bayley was in trouble and the IIconics kept her from making the tag. Sasha was finally tagged in and so was Royce as Banks wiped out Royce and went for Kay who was attacking Bayley on the outside. Royce caught Banks off guard in the middle of the ring and got a roll up and the pin.

Result: The IIconics def. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Backstage, Rey Mysterio was being interviewed by Kayla Braxton and he called his son to join him on camera. He announced that he would be facing Samoa Joe at WrestleMania for the United States Championship.

