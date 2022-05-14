WWE SmackDown Results: Top star hospitalized after brutal attack; 2 big title matches - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 13th, 2022)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and they made fun of The Bloodline, calling them losers. Sami Zayn came out to defend Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and told them to go back to RAW and never come back.

Riddle called Zayn 'Rusty' because of his hair color before Randy Orton questioned his position in The Bloodline. The Viper put out a challenge for Sami Zayn on behalf of Riddle and Zayn agreed to face The Original Bro but said that it would be 'maybe in a week or two'.

Zayn was trying to weasel his way out of the match but Adam Pearce came out and made the match official and it was right up next.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 13th, 2022): Riddle vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn got an early takedown before Riddle tried for a triangle lock armbar combo. Zayn retreated outside but ran into Randy Orton before Riddle dragged him back into the ring. Zayn was unloading on Riddle in the ring and tried for a headlock but took a big Pele Kick after the latter broke out.

Riddle was sent outside off the top rope and after a break, Zayn was in control. Riddle dodged the Blue Thunder Bomb but took a Michinoku Driver before Orton ran interference from ringside. Riddle got control of the match and hit a draping DDT thanks to the distraction.

Riddle set up for the RKO but Zayn ran out of the ring. Riddle followed him out but Sami Zayn sent him into the ring post and into the timekeeper's area before heading back to the ring to wait for the count-out. Riddle came back in the nick of time and hit the Bro-Derek in the ring before picking up the win.

Result: Riddle def. Sami Zayn

Backstage, Roman Reigns and The Usos were wondering why RK-Bro were on their show. Jey and Jimmy Uso said that they will take care of the RAW Tag Team Champions tonight, once and for all.

Grade: B

Ronda Rousey was out next and said that Charlotte Flair was one of the toughest people she had ever fought. Rousey said she wanted to be a fighting champion and put out an open challenge for the title. Raquel Rodriguez came out to answer the challenge and the match was set.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Raquel Rodriguez started off strong and lifted Ronda Rousey, dropping her into the corner. Rodriguez got a near fall off a clothesline before taking the champion into the corner for some big kicks and a fallaway slam.

Rodriguez locked in the overhead abdominal stretch before getting a slide slam in. Rousey dodged a splash and locked in a headlock before Rodriguez reversed it into a vertical suplex. Rousey tried for the Piper's Pit but it was reversed.

Rodriguez tried for the Chingona Bomb but Rousey countered it with a hold. Rousey followed up with an anklelock before managing to roll Rodriguez up off a counter for the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Grade: B

Shotzi was backstage and complained about how Raquel Rodriguez pushed her out of the way to get to the ring for the title match. Aliyah came in and blamed Shotzi for locking her up backstage before SmackDown continued.

Madcap Moss was out next and talked trash about Happy Corbin before saying that he planned to replace title belts with title suspenders after winning the Money in the Bank match.

Corbin attacked Moss from behind with a steel chair and absolutely destroyed him before setting up the chair on his neck and slamming the Andre the Giant trophy on top of it.

Moss had to be stretchered away as we headed for a break. Corbin came back to make a joke as Moss was being taken to the ambulance.

Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown

Naomi and Shayna Baszler kicked off the match and Sasha Banks was tagged in early on. Natalya came in and kicked Banks into the corner before taking a hurricanrana from the apron. Banks got the Bank Statement in and Natalya managed to reach the bottom rope to break it.

After a break, Baszler took out Naomi from the apron and stomped on her hand. Naomi turned it around at ringside and got a near fall in the ring before Natalya tagged in. Naomi took her to the corner and tagged in Banks before Baszler broke up the pin. Natalya was trying for the Sharpshooter but Naomi rolled her up for the win.

Result: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Grade: B-

Backstage, Ricochet gave Drew Gulak a pep talk before the latter ran into GUNTHER who destroyed him.

Kofi Kingston vs. Butch on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston came out of the gate with a big dropkick before Butch dropped him and unloaded on him. Butch tried for the small joint manipulations before he was sent outside but managed to dodge the dive.

Xavier Woods ran a distraction and allowed Kingston to kick Butch down at ringside before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Kingston got a near fall off the SOS before Sheamus and Ridge Holland hyped Butch up for the finish.

Kingston came in with the double stomp before Sheamus took out Woods with the Brogue Kick at ringside. Butch got the Bitter End in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Butch def. Kofi Kingston

After the match, Butch ran into the crowd again while Sheamus and Holland yelled at him to come back. He finally came back and joined his team on the ramp to celebrate before SmackDown continued.

Grade: C

Sami Zayn was backstage and told Paul Heyman that he wanted Roman Reigns to know that he was still on the Bloodline's side.

Reigns and The Bloodline were out next on SmackDown and after the introductions were done, The Tribal Chief said that after last Sunday, there was nobody left for him to beat.

Reigns added that The Usos will face RK-Bro in the unification title match before the RAW Tag Champions came out to join them. RK-Bro made the official challenge and The Usos accepted it, setting up the match for next week.

The Usos and Roman Reigns were showing off their title collection when Riddle hit Reigns with a knee strike and retreated as SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

The SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash saw RK-Bro face-off with The Bloodline in the closing segment while Happy Corbin put Madcap Moss in the hospital.

