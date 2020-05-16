Two great matches and an appearance from the Queen made it a special show

SmackDown kicked off with Miz & Morrison hosting Miz TV and Otis was the guest for the night. Miz and Morrison showed off childhood photos of Otis while making fun of his appearance and learning disability before Miz just gave up and called him an unworthy Mr. Money in the Bank.

Miz challenged Otis to a tag team match and asked him to find a partner as it turned out that Tucker was not gonna be able to make it to SmackDown.

The "𝘥𝘺𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘺" will get you every time.



Since @tuckerwwe is unable to compete tonight, it is up to @otiswwe to find a tag team partner against @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QXiTQ7HvHo — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

We found out earlier in the week that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was not going to be able to compete for a while and his title was being put on the line in a tournament. The brackets were revealed tonight and AJ Styles, even though from RAW, will be a part of the tournament. The first match of that tournament was Elias vs. King Corbin and it was up next.

Elias vs. King Corbin - Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Round 1

Corbin was dominating early on and went after Elias' guitar which his challenger did not like one bit. Elias went up top for his top rope elbow drop but Corbin escaped and went for the clothesline. Elias ducked it but was caught in a rolling spine buster instead.

Corbin failed to put Elias away before climbing to the top rope. Elias dragged him back down but was caught with a chokeslam for another near fall. Corbin went out and grabbed Elias' guitar a second time, smashing it on the ring post. Elias was livid and hit a knee without any hesitation, getting the win on SmackDown.

Result: Elias def. King Corbin

Once you play @IAmEliasWWE's 🎸, you 𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨 the line! King @BaronCorbinWWE just learned that out the painful way... #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XIvaBgZn35 — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

Match rating: B

Backstage, Otis asked Sheamus to be his tag partner but was told no. Later, Mandy was checking up on him and suggested that he ask Braun Strowman to be his partner on SmackDown tonight.

'The Mystery Hacker' was back on SmackDown with another short promo before Braun told Otis that he'll "think about it".