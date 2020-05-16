WWE SmackDown Results May 15th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown
- The IC Title tournament was off to an exciting start while Otis did play some mind games with Strowman on SmackDown.
- Otis teamed up with a top champ to face Miz & Morrison while two best friends faced off tonight.
SmackDown kicked off with Miz & Morrison hosting Miz TV and Otis was the guest for the night. Miz and Morrison showed off childhood photos of Otis while making fun of his appearance and learning disability before Miz just gave up and called him an unworthy Mr. Money in the Bank.
Miz challenged Otis to a tag team match and asked him to find a partner as it turned out that Tucker was not gonna be able to make it to SmackDown.
We found out earlier in the week that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was not going to be able to compete for a while and his title was being put on the line in a tournament. The brackets were revealed tonight and AJ Styles, even though from RAW, will be a part of the tournament. The first match of that tournament was Elias vs. King Corbin and it was up next.
Elias vs. King Corbin - Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Round 1
Corbin was dominating early on and went after Elias' guitar which his challenger did not like one bit. Elias went up top for his top rope elbow drop but Corbin escaped and went for the clothesline. Elias ducked it but was caught in a rolling spine buster instead.
Corbin failed to put Elias away before climbing to the top rope. Elias dragged him back down but was caught with a chokeslam for another near fall. Corbin went out and grabbed Elias' guitar a second time, smashing it on the ring post. Elias was livid and hit a knee without any hesitation, getting the win on SmackDown.
Result: Elias def. King Corbin
Match rating: B
Backstage, Otis asked Sheamus to be his tag partner but was told no. Later, Mandy was checking up on him and suggested that he ask Braun Strowman to be his partner on SmackDown tonight.
'The Mystery Hacker' was back on SmackDown with another short promo before Braun told Otis that he'll "think about it".