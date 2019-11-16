WWE SmackDown Results November 15th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2019, 08:44 IST SHARE

NXT made their presence felt

King Corbin kicked off SmackDown and got a very special entrance where he was carried out on a huge throne. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were already in the ring and Corbin said this was his kingdom and all of the WWE were his subjects. Corbin said that he was going to call the Big Dog and had a guy dress up as a dog and walk down the ring to the sound of a chihuahua barking, to mock Reigns.

Segment rating: B

Shorty G & Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Wonder who's in that costume

Roode started off strong and knocked down his former partner Shorty G with a Shoulder Tackle. Shorty G got an amazing takedown and then avoided a tackle. Roode took him down and tagged in Ziggler.

G hit Ziggler with an Armdrag and took control. He then tags in Ali, who maintains the momentum for their team. Ali hit a Head-Scissors takedown for a near-fall, but soon enough Ziggler tagged Roode, who continued to batter Ali on the ground.

King Corbin and the costumed big dog caused a distraction and the real Roman Reigns came out to run interference. The match continued while Roman and Corbin fought at ringside.

Reigns hit Corbin with the Drive-by as Roode came out and was laid out by Mustafa Ali with a Suicide Dive. Roman took out Corbin with a Spear, and inside the ring, Shorty G hit the German Suplex on Ziggler. Ali hit the 450 Splash to get the win for his team and they were still headed to Survivor Series.

Result: Shorty G & Mustafa Ali def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Advertisement

Match rating: A

Give your rating for this match right here!

We saw a recap of what happened to Daniel Bryan last week, and then an episode of Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt showed off his new Universal Title which was entirely Blue to match the SmackDown branding. He then warned us that he will be watching Miz TV which will feature Daniel Bryan.

1 / 5 NEXT