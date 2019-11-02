WWE SmackDown Results November 1st, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jojo

What a night!

Aiden English, Tom Phillips and Renee Young were on commentary as SmackDown kicked off with the appearance of the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Heyman said that Lesnar was pissed off after the attack on him at Crown Jewel. We got to see a recap of the entire match as well as Lesnar's retreat after Rey Mysterio manhandled him with the steel chair.

Heyman said they went to Vince McMahon to demand that Rey be 'served up' to Lesnar. But since Mysterio was a RAW Superstar, the Chairman of WWE declined it. As a result, Heyman announced Lesnar is quitting SmackDown and heading to RAW.

Segment rating: A

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were watching backstage as Lesnar and Heyman walk out of the building.

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Title Match

The champ got laid out!

Bayley and Nikki pushed each other around as the match kicked off and Nikki took control, sending the champ outside for a DDT. Nikki caught Bayley with a crossbody for a near fall before Sasha interfered. Nikki took her out on the apron and Bayley used the opportunity to hit the elbow drop for her first near fall tonight.

Nikki caught Bayley in the apron and went ham but Sasha knocked her off the top rope, allowing Bayley to get a sneaky pin on her.

Result: Bayley def. Nikki Cross to retain the SmackDown Women's Title

Shayna Baszler came out of the crowd and attacked Sasha and Bayley after the match. She knocked the champ out with a knee to the face, asserting her dominance before posing with the NXT Women's Title.

Match rating: A

Backstage, Sami Zayn was giving an interview before he was confronted by Keith Lee and Matt Riddle while Aiden English was replaced by Pat McAfee at the commentary table.

