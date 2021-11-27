SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar's return date confirmed; New No.1 Contender crowned

Kayla Braxton kicked off the SmackDown Thanksgiving special and was about to announce something regarding Brock Lesnar's suspension from WWE but Roman Reigns interrupted her with his entrance.

After a recap of Roman's match from Survivor Series, Heyman took the mic and said that Roman Reigns did not care about mere rumors about Brock.

Heyman wanted facts and asked Braxton to leave the ring before the crowd chanted that they wanted to see Brock Lesnar. Roman got on the mic and called everyone else in WWE losers, with Brock being the No.1 loser.

Roman said that he beat Brock, Big E, and the rest of the locker room and mocked the upcoming Battle Royal that would decide his next opponent.

Roman called himself the G.O.A.T and said that the whole world will have to acknowledge him sooner or later before walking out.

Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Hardy and Corbin kicked off the match and Hardy was isolated in the ring early on as Moss tagged in.

Hardy managed to turn things around and tagged Drew back in before they went for a double-team move. Hardy hit a dive from the apron on Corbin before Moss wiped him out at ringside.

Back on SmackDown after a break, Drew was in the ring and Corbin got a near fall off a Deep Six before Hardy broke the pin and was sent outside by Corbin.

Drew sent Corbin out as well before hitting the Claymore on Moss. McIntyre tagged Hardy in for the Swanton Bomb before they picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

Grade: B

Backstage, Heyman wanted to know if there was any news about Brock Lesnar's situation and told Braxton that he would have her fired if she didn't confirm news by the end of the show.

