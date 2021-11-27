×
SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar's return date confirmed; New No.1 Contender crowned

It was a wild and chaotic night on SmackDown
Modified Nov 27, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Listicle

Kayla Braxton kicked off the SmackDown Thanksgiving special and was about to announce something regarding Brock Lesnar's suspension from WWE but Roman Reigns interrupted her with his entrance.

After a recap of Roman's match from Survivor Series, Heyman took the mic and said that Roman Reigns did not care about mere rumors about Brock.

"@BrockLesnar is a loser. I don't care about the rumors. That's the facts."#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/VdADuZyRBt

Heyman wanted facts and asked Braxton to leave the ring before the crowd chanted that they wanted to see Brock Lesnar. Roman got on the mic and called everyone else in WWE losers, with Brock being the No.1 loser.

Roman said that he beat Brock, Big E, and the rest of the locker room and mocked the upcoming Battle Royal that would decide his next opponent.

No rumors. No lies. Only facts.Any universe I exist in belongs to me. #Smackdown twitter.com/wweonfox/statu…

Roman called himself the G.O.A.T and said that the whole world will have to acknowledge him sooner or later before walking out.

Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss on SmackDown

⚔️🔥⚔️🔥#SmackDown @DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/pUNnUGC3At

Hardy and Corbin kicked off the match and Hardy was isolated in the ring early on as Moss tagged in.

Hardy managed to turn things around and tagged Drew back in before they went for a double-team move. Hardy hit a dive from the apron on Corbin before Moss wiped him out at ringside.

Things you love to see ⤵️#SmackDown @JEFFHARDYBRAND https://t.co/AAdmRZ6SRX

Back on SmackDown after a break, Drew was in the ring and Corbin got a near fall off a Deep Six before Hardy broke the pin and was sent outside by Corbin.

Drew sent Corbin out as well before hitting the Claymore on Moss. McIntyre tagged Hardy in for the Swanton Bomb before they picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

.@DMcIntyreWWE just OBLITERATED Madcap Moss! #SmackDown @riddickMoss https://t.co/nrEV7zQ3Lc

Grade: B

Backstage, Heyman wanted to know if there was any news about Brock Lesnar's situation and told Braxton that he would have her fired if she didn't confirm news by the end of the show.

"@BrockLesnar FEARS @WWERomanReigns."#SmackDown @HeymanHustle @KaylaBraxtonWWE https://t.co/4lDoBvsibv
