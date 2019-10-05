WWE SmackDown Results October 4th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Lesnar was confronted by a ghost of his past

Becky Lynch kicked off SmackDown Live and Baron Corbin came out to antagonise her. Becky threatened Corbin and The Rock came out to support Becky. The Rock made fun of Corbin and Corbin mouthed off in return. Becky and Rocky joined forced to take down the King of the Ring with big punches, a leg drop and the People's Elbow followed by the Rock Bottom!

Trish Stratus and Lita were backstage for the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!

Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

The Queen and The Man came out victorious

Bayley and Charlotte kicked off the match and Charlotte unloaded on Bayley right off the bat. Bayley made the tag and Charlotte sent Sasha outside soon after. Bayley dropped Flair from the top rope after Becky got involved before we headed for commercials.

We returned to see Becky in control of Bayley as she hit the Bexploder and then a leg drop from up top. Charlotte tagged in locked in the Figure Four, making Bayley tap out.

Result: Becky Lynch & Charlotte def. Bayley & Sasha Banks

Backstage, Kofi Kingston and the New Day were excited for Kofi's match with Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins was out next and Bray Wyatt was on the Titantron, showing Seth what would happen at Hell in a Cell with the help of his creepy puppet friends. Seth was apalled by what he saw before Nakamura came out for their match, accompanied by Sami Zayn.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were in the front row as the match between the two champs began.

Backstage, The Bellas ran into R-Truth and Marshmello before Heavy Machinery came in with a bucket. Marshmello managed to win the 24/7 Title from Carmella with the help of Heavy Machinery.

