WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent confirmed; big return teased; top star gets revenge (3/21/25)

Randy Orton kicked off WWE SmackDown but before he could say anything, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens. Owens said that he was wrong to have attacked Randy and that the Viper did not deserve it. However, Owens added Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes deserved what they got.

Owens added that he was angry and messed up but then said that he would forgive Randy for siding with Cody. Orton thanked Owens for saving Melo from the punt kick last week and said that he had changed and grown for the better as well.

Kevin then said that they needed to look towards the future and suggested forming a tag team. Orton said that it was intriguing but told Owens to take the apology and shove it up his rear end. The two started bickering and calling each other names before Randy challenged Owens to a WrestleMania match.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 21, 2025):

Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso def. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman def. Jacob Fatu via DQ

Piper Niven def. Zelina Vega

Liv Morgan def. Jade Cargill

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

Usos was taking a beating early on and McIntyre was in control for the most part. Drew knocked Priest off the apron and made the tag to Nakamura who took a big kick before making the tag to Damian.

Priest got the takedown and countered the Kinshasa with a clothesline for a near fall. Damian came back with the South of the Heaven on Nakamura after taking out McIntyre for the win.

After the match, Drew attacked Priest from behind and delivered a beatdown and a stomp to the face before hitting a claymore. Drew said that he would take Damian down every time he encounters the former Heavyweight Champ before walking out.

Grade: B

Backstage, LA Knight told Braun Strowman that he would be keeping a lookout for the match with the Bloodline later in the night. Strowman told the US Champ that he was promised a title shot of his own if he beats Jacob Fatu tonight.

Charlotte Flair and Tifanny Stratton were in a split-screen interview and Flair said that she chose to challenge Stratton out of pity for the 'undeserving' newcomer. Stratton reminded Flair that she used to be her biggest supporter but now Charlotte was afraid of the champ.

Stratton accused Flair of 'finding the hottest thing and throwing water on it' before saying that the fans didn't care for her anymore like they care about Tiffy Time.

WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Fatu was sent outside early on and Braun went for the running tackle but Jacob countered it and tossed him over the announce desk. Braun sent Fatu into the steel steps before heading back to the ring.

Fatu got a big clothesline before Strowman hit a clubbing blow to the chest. Braun tore his shirt off and got the running tackle at ringside before heading back inside for a spinebuster. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga broke up the powerbomb and cost Jacob the match.

Solo and Tama were beating down on Braun and Jacob seemed annoyed with his teammates. Braun came back and attacked them while LA Knight joined in as well. The Bloodline almost overpowered the US champ but Braun and Knight managed to clear the ring and sent the Bloodline backstage.

Grade: B+

Jacob was yelling at Solo backstage and said that it wasn't any of his business before storming out. Tama looked like he blamed Solo for the situation.

WWE SmackDown Results: Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

Niven was in control as the match started and got some big moves before Zelina tried to take her down with a sleeper hold. Vega dragged Niven down from the ropes in the corner before a distraction from Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre allowed Piper to take her down with a big uranage.

Zelina hit a Meteora to the back of Niven's head and then another from the top rope but missed the Code Red and the 619. Vega got the 619 on her second try before a distraction from Green and Fyre allowed Niven to get a big crossbody for the win.

Grade: B

We got another teaser for an upcoming superstar and fans were speculating that it may be the return of Aleister Black.

WWE SmackDown Results: Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill

Cargill started strong but Raquel ran distraction and allowed Liv to get some cheap shots in. Liv and Raquel were walking out but Jade chased them down and dragged Liv back to the ring as the match continued.

Jade got a big powerbomb for a near fall before Raquel got on the apron again, allowing Liv to get the backstabber and send Cargill into the ring post. Morgan was celebrating before the match was over and Cargill came back and almost pinned her.

Naomi showed up and got on the apron before Jade tried to attack her. Jade was hit with a cheap shot by Naomi and Liv used the opportunity to get the ObLivion and pick up the win.

After the match, Naomi got revenge on Cargill and took her down before tossing her out of the ring and onto the announce desk. Bianca was nowhere to be seen.

Grade: B+

Drew McIntyre was backstage and said that he would see Damian Priest next week in London, before running into Seth Rollins who just smiled and walked off.

The Street Profits were out next to celebrate their Tag Title win from last week. They said that it was a long time coming and Santos Escobar and Los Garza came out to say that they were next in line.

The Pretty Deadly came out and said that they had the next title shot. The Profits agreed that the Pretty Deadly did earn their title match but they were willing to face Los Garza right then and there.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits vs. Los Garza

Dawkins and Angel kicked off the match and the heels were in control early on. Dawkins sent Angel into the corner and got some strikes before we headed for a break. The champs were in trouble with Los Garza isolating Dawkins in the ring and getting some big moves.

Los Garza got the Garza special but Montez broke up the pin. Ford was tagged in and managed to counter a big top rope move before Berto took the superplex. Los Garza was sent outside and Dawkins hit a big dive before Ford hit the frog splash on Angel in the ring for the win.

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman was seen arriving at the arena as SmackDown continued.

Backstage on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly told DIY that they would be getting a tag title match next week in London. Ciampa told the duo that they would help the Deadly win the title next week but in return, they had to offer them a title shot.

Pretty Deadly refused and walked off before MCMG came in and told DIY that were still waiting for the right moment to get revenge.

Roman Reigns was out next with Paul Heyman and got on the mic, asking the fans to acknowledge him. He said that he got screwed by CM Punk at the Rumble and so he took him down. Seth Rollins tried to injure him at the Rumble and so he got revenge on him as well.

Rollins made his entrance and said that it was time they wrote a new chapter to their story. CM Punk came out and joined them in the ring before saying that neither of them could beat him without the other's help. He reminded Paul Heyman that he owed Punk a favor before thanking him for serving up the Tribal Chief on a silver platter.

Punk attacked Roman and a big brawl kicked off with the three going absolutely all-out. Officials and security tried to pry them apart as Punk got on the announce desk and pointed at the WrestleMania sign before Seth took him and Roman out with a big dive.

The brawl continued and Roman bashed Punk and Rollins in the head with the steel steps. Roman pointed at the WrestleMania sign and the the brawl continued as SmackDown went off the air.

