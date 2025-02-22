WWE SmackDown Results: The Rock makes strange offer; champs attacked; new leader for the Bloodline? (2/21/25)

Cody Rhodes was backstage before WWE SmackDown and Nick Aldis told him that his match was called off since The Rock had requested to see him in the ring. Jimmy Uso showed up and cut a promo about securing his WrestleMania appearance by beating Drew McIntyre tonight before we headed for the opening match.

WWE SmackDown Result (February 21, 2025):

Jimmy Uso def. Drew McIntyre

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes def. R-Truth & LA Knight

Tiffany Stratton def. Candice LeRae

DIY vs. Pretty Deadly ended in no-contest

Damian Priest & Braun Strowman def. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre took some big strikes in the corner early on and Jimmy got a takedown before hitting the diving crossbody. Drew came back with a belly-to-belly suplex before tossing Uso outside and into the barricades.

Drew sent Uso into the steel steps with the reverse Alabama Slam before heading back to the ring. Uso came back with the Whisper in the Wind before McIntyre got the Spinebuster for a near fall.

Jimmy got a big superkick and Drew responded with headbutts before trying for the Alabama Slam. Jimmy managed to counter the move into a rollup and got the quick pin.

Result: Jimmy Uso def. Drew McIntyre

After the match, Drew immediately attacked Uso and beat him down before yelling at him and putting his head against the ringpost. McIntyre was about to hit the Claymore into the post but officials came out and dragged him away. Drew managed to break free and ran back to the ring to hit the Claymore before retreating.

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa was seen arriving at the arena and ran into Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Solo said that what happened last week was an accident and Jacob responded that if it had been on purpose, Sikoa wouldn't be standing there. Jacob added that since he and Tama had been running things on SmackDown recently, he would be calling the shots from now.

R-Truth was backstage and was confused about whether The Miz and Carmelo Hayes were the same person, before letting Melo know that they had a tag match tonight. The Miz came in and said that he booked Melo and himself in a tag match together against Truth who would have a mystery tag partner.

WWE SmackDown Results: R-Truth & LA Knight vs. The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

LA Knight turned out to be the mystery tag partner for R-Truth and as the match started, Truth was confused about who his partner was, mistakenly making the tag to The Miz. Miz isolated Truth in the ring and hit the IT kicks before Melo came in and wiped Knight off the apron.

Knight came in off the tag and took control of the match before tossing The Miz into the barricades outside. Shinsuke Nakamura showed up and attacked Knight before Melo got the First '48 and Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Truth in the ring for the win.

Result: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes def. R-Truth & LA Knight

Grade: B

Tiffany Stratton was out next and said that everyone was obsessed with her ever since she won the Women's World Title. Stratton said that it was her dream to face Charlotte at WrestleMania but added that Flair liked to kick people when they were down; just like the Royal Rumble winner did last week to her.

Nia Jax showed up with Candice LeRae and said that Stratton wouldn't even make it to WrestleMania. They were about to beat her up but the ref sent Jax outside and the following match kicked off.

WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

LeRae got some big moves early on before Stratton came back with a dropkick and took her down. Charlotte Flair showed up and LeRae used the distraction to try for a rollup and lock in a submission hold.

Stratton tripped Candice up on the ropes and got the hip attack before hitting a moonsault to the floor, taking out Jax and LeRae. Back in the ring, Stratton tried for a rollup but took a codebreaker as Charlotte joined the commentary team.

Nia got involved and dragged LeRae out of the ring to help before Stratton headed outside and hit a dropkick on Jax. Stratton then taunted Charlotte at ringside before heading back in and getting the moonsault for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Candice LeRae

Nia Jax attacked Stratton after the match and took her down before setting up for the Annihilator. Trish Stratus came out and attacked Nia to make the save but LeRae got back up and helped Nia take Stratus down.

Nia stacked Stratton and Stratus in the corner before getting the Annihilator on both of them. After Nia left, Charlotte got in the ring, stood over Stratton who was down, and pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Women's Tag Champs Bianca Belair and Naomi said that they were still looking to get revenge on Liv and Raquel.

We were set for the next match to start between Morgan and Naomi but Liv and Raquel attacked the tag champs. Bianca took the Texana Bomb before Naomi was hit with the Oblivion before the match was called off.

The Rock was out next and announced that in 2026, WrestleMania would be held in New Orleans. We got fireworks and the next year's WrestleMania logo was unveiled before The Rock started singing 'When the Saints Go Marching In'. The crowd joined in before Dwayne called them "STD-having trailer park-looking trash."

The Rock then called out Cody Rhodes who showed up and joined him in the ring. Dwayne said that he and Cody had become good friends since the last WrestleMania and thanked the champ for carrying the company.

The Rock flaunted his position as a TKO board member, which is WWE's parent company, and said that he was the most powerful. He tried to bribe Cody saying that he could make his and his family's dreams come true if he became The Rock's champion.

Dwayne recalled the time Cody slapped him and said that Rhodes was special since no one else would have been able to get away with it. Cody asked if The Rock wanted his title belt but Dwayne said no, "he wanted Cody's soul". The champ was stunned as The Rock said that he would see him at the Elimination Chamber and slowly walked out, stopping to look back at Cody several times.

DIY was out next and said that they would 'crush Pretty Deadly's hopes and dreams tonight'. They wanted everyone to stand up and be silent to preemptively mourn the duo before Pretty Deadly made their entrance.

WWE SamckDown Results: DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly - WWE Tag Team Championship match

The teams got into a brawl while the entrance music was still playing and the champs were ejected from the ring. The match was started officially and the champs came back in with cheap shots and tossed Pretty Deadly out of the ring to assert dominance.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Ciampa kicked Wilson off the apron and hit a big crossbody on Prince in the ring. Tags were made and Wilson got some big moves with both champs in either corner before getting a double takedown.

Kit got a double-team codebreaker on Gargano before Prince took out Ciampa with a big slam. The Street Profits attacked both teams and tossed the Deadly into the ringpost before taking the champs down in the ring.

Result: DNF

Montez hit a big frogsplash on Ciampa before The Motor City Machine Guns showed up and joined the brawl. The MCMG were taken out as well and the Street Profits stood tall in the ring as we headed for a break.

Grade: B+

Kevin Owens was in a short promo and said that he wanted to end Sami's career and that Zayn was making him do this. He then turned the camera to show that he was outside Sami Zayn's house and we could see Sami talking to his family inside.

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

It looked like Fatu was leading the pack now or at least he and Solo were both in charge. Solo and Priest kicked off the match and Tama Tonga tried to interfere with a steel chair early on but Damian stopped him. Jacob took Priest out with a big dive while Strowman was taking a beating from Solo in the ring.

Priest came back with the Old School off the ropes on Solo before dodging the Samoan Drop. Tama Tonga interrupted the Razor's Edge and a distraction from Jacob allowed Solo to hit a uranage before Priest was faced with both opponents.

Damian dodged a superkick and Jacob hit it on Solo instead before Priest tossed him outside. Braun tackled Jacob and Tama at ringside and sent them over to the announce desk while Solo took the chokeslam in the ring for the three-count.

Result: Damian Priest & Braun Strowman def. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Grade: B+

