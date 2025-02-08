WWE SmackDown Results: Top champ pinned; 8-time champ returns after 2 years; Kevin Owens confession (2/7/2025)

Jey Uso kicked off the WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble and said that he was there to pick a champion to challenge. Cody Rhodes showed up and said that Jey could either face him at WrestleMania or stand next to him after winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody said that there were a lot of things wrong with him like his elbow, his lower back, etc. but he was still happy to be there and proud to share the ring with Jey. Rhodes said that if Jey chose to challenge him, that meant that they would probably have to stop being friends for a bit.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga came out and Fatu said that last year, Cody took the WWE Championship from his family and they needed that title back. A brawl broke out and Jey got a big superkick to break up a move before Cody got the Cody Cutter. Jacob and Tama ran off before we headed for the first match on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 7, 2025):

Bianca Belair def. Piper Niven

Pretty Deadly def. DIY

Drew McIntyre def. Jimmy Uso & LA Knight

Carmelo Hayes def. Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss def. Candice LeRae

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

WWE SmackDown Results: Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven

Belair was in control early on and got some big strikes in before Piper sent her outside and hit a big crossbody into the apron. Piper got a big senton to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Bianca tried for the KOD but it was reversed before Piper came back with a headbutt. Belair took a big slam before Niven got the cannonball and the Vader Bomb for a near fall. Belair got back up and managed to get the KOD before picking up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Piper Niven

Grade: B-

Backstage on SmackDown, Nick Aldis set up a match between Akira Tozawa and Carmelo Hayes.

DIY was out next on SmackDown and said that Motor City Machine Guns had been beaten multiple times by them and no longer had any chance of being tag champs. Pretty Deadly came out to ask for their title match but the champs laughed it off.

Nick Aldis came out and said that he was getting sick of DIY's antics but Pretty Deadly hadn't earned a title shot either. He said that if The Deadly could beat DIY tonight, they would get a title shot next week.

WWE SmackDown Results: DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

DIY tried to run away with their titles before the match even began, but the challengers brought them back to ringside and the match started with Ciampa being isolated in the ring.

The tag champ quickly turned things around and unloaded on Prince in the ring. The champs were sent outside off a counter before tags were made and Kit took some big strikes. Prince came back in and they somehow managed to roll Ciampa up for a win!

Result: Pretty Deadly def. DIY

Grade: B

The Miz was backstage and told Cody Rhodes that the Undisputed WWE Title could cost Cody and Jey's friendship the same way it did with Kevin Owens.

Drew McIntyre was out next on SmackDown and said that RAW was a toxic workplace with everyone trying to stab each other in the back. He got the transfer to SmackDown thanks to Nick Aldis and he was ready to start fresh.

Jimmy Uso came in to say that Drew was always complaining and McIntyre made fun of him, calling him Jey and saying that he could barely tell them apart.

Jimmy said that he was ready to secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber by beating Drew tonight. LA Knight came out as well and said that he was getting sick of McIntyre's crying and called him Drew "McIn-crier" before we headed for the following match.

WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight

Jimmy and Knight teamed up early on and sent Drew into the corner before taking turns unloading on him with kicks. The match headed outside and Knight smacked Jimmy's head on the announce desk a bunch of times before dragging both opponents back to the ring.

Drew took control of the match and almost brought out a table but then sent it back under the ring. Knight came back with a neckbreaker on Drew before trading chops with Jimmy. We got a big top rope Superplex/Tower of Doom spot before Knight got the elbow drop for a near fall.

Knight tried for the BFT but it was countered with a Spinebuster from Drew. Jimmy got the takedown and a splash on Knight but Drew dragged the ref outside to break up the pin.

Jimmy got a superkick on Drew before McIntyre came back and interrupted a BFT with a claymore, taking both opponents out and picking up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jim Uso & LA Knight

Grade: B+

Kevin Owens was in video from his car and said that he had been in pain since the Royal Rumble. He blamed Sami for his pain and for not stopping Cody from 'trying to end his career'.

And then to top it all off, Sami came out to help Roman and Owens said that Zayn was a horrible friend. He said that Zayn was going to pay before the video cut out.

Back to the commentators let us know that Sami Zayn was injured after the attack on RAW and was out indefinitely.

WWE SmackDown Results: Carmelo Hayes vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa attacked Melo and kicked him off the apron before dragging him back to the ring to start the match. Melo was sent back outside and Tozawa hit a big dive on him before his second dive was countered and Melo sent him into the barricades.

Tozawa was caught in a chicken wing submission but managed to break out before countering a spinebuster. Tozawa got the takedown and headed up top before Melo met him with a kick.

Tozwa got a sunset flip bomb and Carmelo accidentally hit the ref while kicking out. Melo came back with the springboard DDT before hitting Nothin' but Net for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Jey told Cody that he was still undecided on who to challenge at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair was out next on SmackDown and called out Tiffany Stratton who came out and joined her in the ring. Stratton said that she was Flair's biggest fan but then mocked her.

Flair pretended not to even hear her before Stratton said that she would beat Charlotte at WrestleMania if the match was made. Flair called her a child and said that she had to beg Charlotte for the match.

Nia Jax came out with Candice LeRae and said that she would be facing Tiffany next week for the Women's World Championship.

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae

Alexa Bliss made her return to SmackDown after two long years and got some moves in early on before LeRe came back with a missile dropkick. Candice got the reversed STO before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Candice took a running blockbuster for a near fall. We got some interference with the video feed, possibly thanks to the Wyatts before Alexa got the Abigail DDT and picked up the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Candice LeRae

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

Fatu was in control early on and sent Cody outside before Rhodes smacked his head on the announce desk before heading back inside. Tama Tonga tagged in Cody managed to counter a move in the corner before making the tag.

Jey came in and took control of the match with some big superkicks and got the hip attack on Tonga. Tags were made and Fatu took the Cody Cutter before isolating Cody once more. Tonga tried to roll him up from behind but Cody kicked out.

Cody headed up top but was pushed down by Fatu before Tonga hit a DDT. Jey came back with a big dive and sent Fatu over the announce desk before Cody hit the Cross Rhodes on Tonga for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

Grade: B+

After the match, a man in a black hoodie attacked Cody and it turned out to be Solo Sikoa who hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike. Rhodes was lying in the ring as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

