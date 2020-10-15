WWE SmackDown Season Premiere- 5 Surprises that could happen- Legend confronts Roman Reigns, Former Champion returns for IC title 

The season premiere of every TV show is a pretty momentous affair and this week, WWE SmackDown kicks off a new season with what should be a very stacked show indeed. And there's no better way to indicate that WWE SmackDown means business than with a whole bunch of surprises that could play out during the course of the special evening.

What are some of the surprises that you'd like to see on WWE SmackDown this Friday night?

So, here are the surprises that may potentially happen.

#5 Rikishi shows up on WWE SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns

The feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso has been incredibly personal and the definite highlight of the WWE SmackDown brand. Many have spoken about it on social media, including Rikishi. And there's every chance in the world that he could be involved in the build to Hell in a Cell by showing up on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown.

Everyone, Rikishi included, remembers a very different Roman Reigns from the one we see on our television screens these days and it may make all the sense in the world for him to confront Reigns and try and talk him out of it before the Hell in a Cell match. Rikishi could say that Paul Heyman has been a bad influence on the WWE Universal Champion, and Roman Reigns could in turn retaliate by destroying the legend on WWE SmackDown. It could definitely intensify things before Hell in a Cell comes around and become a pretty big talking point for WWE SmackDown.