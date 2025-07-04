WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Which returning star does Tiffany Stratton choose as her challenger for Evolution this week?

This week's episode of SmackDown is going to be the first SmackDown since Night of Champions. It will cover the fallout of the event in Saudi Arabia, including the new King and Queen of the Ring. Tiffany Stratton is also set to announce her challenger for the upcoming Evolution PLE on the show as per the episode preview on WWE's website.

However, this week's episode of SmackDown will not be airing live, as it was taped following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Therefore, the results for the show have already been spoiled as it was recorded on Monday.

Tiffany Stratton came out to confront the new Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, during the show. She exchanged a few words with her potential SummerSlam opponent before laying out a challenge for Evolution. She challenged the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a championship match at the upcoming PLE.

The legend came out and accepted Tiffy's challenge, confirming their match for Evolution. Tiffany and Stratus have a lot of history with each other as they teamed up to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Tiffy can beat the WWE legend at the historic Evolution PLE.

Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after vicious Last Woman Standing match on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton faced off against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on last week's episode of SmackDown in Riyadh. She successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship in the match after Naomi accidentally hit Nia with her briefcase.

After her victory on the show, Tiffy took to Instagram to send a message to her fans. She posted a few pictures of herself while posing with the championship with a short message.

"How many letters in Stratton?" Stratton wrote.

Tiffany has been a great world champion ever since she won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Buff Barbie in the Stamford-based promotion.

