WWE SmackDown star to help Dominik Mysterio retain his title at NXT Deadline? Exploring potential swerve

A major match has been confirmed for WWE NXT Deadline 2023 on Saturday. Dominik Mysterio will defend his coveted North American Championship against SmackDown's Dragon Lee.

The injured Rey Mysterio announced the big-time bout on this week's episode of NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed his son's challenger and mentioned that he would be there to hopefully witness a title change.

Rey's involvement in this story could lead to "Dirty" Dom retaining his coveted prize. There's a chance that Dragon Lee will lose the contest thanks to interference from Friday Night SmackDown star and NXT veteran Santos Escobar. The Emperor of Lucha Libre may interfere in the bout, costing Lee the victory.

Santos Escobar used to be part of the Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately, things went south, as Escobar betrayed Rey after being jealous of the latter's association with Carlito and Dragon Lee. This led to the former Cruiserweight Champion assaulting the WWE Hall of Famer.

If the attack wasn't enough, Santos Escobar could show up at NXT Deadline to help Rey's son win the title bout. He previously mentioned that Dominik was right about his criticisms of Rey. Hence, Escobar might briefly join forces with The Judgment Day member, helping the latter to take out Rey's mentee.

WWE NXT star picked up a severe injury

Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio wasn't originally the match scheduled for WWE NXT Deadline. The bout was originally supposed to pit Wes Lee against the reigning North American Champion, but things took an unfortunate turn.

The tremendously talented Wes Lee, who is arguably among the greatest NXT North American Champions in WWE history, revealed that he cannot compete on Saturday. In fact, he would be away from the ring for a long time.

Lee had sustained a serious back injury. While details about his situation are still scarce, he mentioned not having feeling in his legs and was dealing with extreme pain. The upstart even revealed that he would require surgery.

Commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T revealed that Lee's surgery would keep him out of action for at least eight to twelve months. Many are comparing the injury to Randy Orton's, but it isn't yet clear if they're similar.

While it remains to be seen how long Lee will be away from the ring, the high-flying superstar will be missed by his fans.

