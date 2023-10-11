WWE SmackDown star to join Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have been involved in a constant tussle with The Judgment Day on RAW. While Rhodes was never on the good side of the heel faction, his recent Undisputed Tag Team Championship victory against Damian Priest and Finn Balor has led to more animosity.

Hence, the feud between The Judgment Day and the newly crowned tag champs Rhodes & Uso is expected to continue for some time. But, The Judgment Day members currently outnumber Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso three to two. However, this could change as Rhodes could recruit a massive superstar from SmackDown to join him.

The superstar in question is LA Knight. On this week's episode of NXT, Rhodes was the GM for the day. Using his power, Rhodes booked a match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio on the developmental brand. However, what came as a surprise was Rhodes announced that LA Knight would be the special guest referee for the match.

Expand Tweet

This move by Cody Rhodes showed he enjoys a good relationship with Knight and could turn to him for help. Given Knight has previously appeared on RAW during his feud against The Miz, it won't be a surprise to see him do the same once again. If Knight joins Rhodes and Jey, fans will be very interested in seeing how the feud plays out.

Cody Rhodes comments on his time as NXT manager

This week's episode of NXT was one of the best the brand ever put out. Going into the show, there was plenty of pressure to deliver, considering WWE was putting up their supposed developmental brand against AEW's flagship show, Dynamite. However, that's not the only reason there was pressure.

Given superstars like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes were set to appear on NXT, WWE had to deliver. While each superstar played his role to perfection, Rhodes had the most brief role as he was NXT GM for a day. After making decisions that appalled the crowd, Rhodes tweeted about his time as NXT manager. He wrote:

"Super Tuesday was really beautiful for the fans! Thank you @ShawnMichaels & @WWENXT for having me #Gabago"

You can check out what Cody Rhodes wrote in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While Rhodes seems to have enjoyed being a part of NXT this week, he must now shift his attention to the Undisputed Tag Team Championships he just won. Even though Rhodes and Uso are currently involved in a feud with The Judgment Day, they must also be aware of other teams on RAW and SmackDown that will try to steal their titles.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE