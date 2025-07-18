WWE SmackDown star may have quietly turned heel after 28 months; we all missed it

Heel and face turns are one of the most important elements in pro wrestling, especially in WWE, as they add depth and intensity to storylines. While some take place in the broad limelight, others happen inconspicuously. It appears that a prominent SmackDown star has subtly undergone a character change in WWE.After being a babyface for more than two years, Zelina Vega may have quietly turned heel after 28 months at WWE Evolution. Her last heel run spanned from February 2011 to February 2023. Vega recently lost the Women's United States Championship to Guilia, and the weight of defeat may have taken a toll on her.As a result, she may have once again embraced her dark side. There are several subtle cues that indicate that the former LWO member has had a character change recently.Zelina Vega's vignette had an ominous undertoneZelina Vega posted a cryptic video on X ahead of WWE Evolution. The vignette raised many eyebrows, sparking speculation of a character shift. In the clip, the 34-year-old appeared traumatized after losing the Women’s United States Championship. The imagery showed Vega clutching the belt before it vanished from her hands, leaving her visibly distressed.This was accompanied by eerie visuals and a voiceover, which contrasted sharply with her babyface persona, hinting at a darker, more antagonistic direction. The tone and presentation of the vignette, lacking a caption and focusing on Zelina Vega's emotional distress, suggested a shift away from her usual character, aligning with heel characteristics like anger and determination.Zelina Vega appeared with a grim attitude at WWE EvolutionZelina Vega competed in the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, where she once again kept fans buzzing. While making an entrance, she displayed a laser-focused and angry demeanor. Fans usually see a cheerful Vega coming to the ramp and soaking in the reaction from the crowd and reciprocating it. But this time things were different.The former LWO member entered the Battle Royal with a focused, almost spiteful attitude, which was evident when she eliminated Giulia, the very woman who dethroned her. This act of retribution, coupled with her intense body language and lack of her typical charisma, strongly indicated a heel turn. Besides, her black and white attire added more weight to that.Zelina Vega uninterestedly avoided a play-alongChelsea Green recently posted a video clip on Instagram in which all the female stars from SmackDown were seen playing the &quot;passing the phone&quot; game. Each superstar passed the phone to another, giving reasons behind that. However, when it came to Zelina Vega, she didn't say a word. The 34-year-old showed a lack of interest and didn't play along.Normally, Vega is one of the most vibrant women on the WWE roster, known for her lively attitude. The fact that she didn't play along and gave a cold reaction indicates that she may have undergone a seismic character shift. It could perhaps be an indication of the new attitude Zelina would adopt as a heel on SmackDown in the coming weeks. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be fascinating to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the former LWO member on SmackDown.