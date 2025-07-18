  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Zelina Vega
  • WWE SmackDown star may have quietly turned heel after 28 months; we all missed it

WWE SmackDown star may have quietly turned heel after 28 months; we all missed it

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 18, 2025 13:16 GMT
SmackDown airs on USA Network [Image Source: WWE.com]
WWE SmackDown airs on the USA Network. [Image Source: WWE.com]

Heel and face turns are one of the most important elements in pro wrestling, especially in WWE, as they add depth and intensity to storylines. While some take place in the broad limelight, others happen inconspicuously. It appears that a prominent SmackDown star has subtly undergone a character change in WWE.

Ad

After being a babyface for more than two years, Zelina Vega may have quietly turned heel after 28 months at WWE Evolution. Her last heel run spanned from February 2011 to February 2023. Vega recently lost the Women's United States Championship to Guilia, and the weight of defeat may have taken a toll on her.

As a result, she may have once again embraced her dark side. There are several subtle cues that indicate that the former LWO member has had a character change recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Zelina Vega's vignette had an ominous undertone

Zelina Vega posted a cryptic video on X ahead of WWE Evolution. The vignette raised many eyebrows, sparking speculation of a character shift. In the clip, the 34-year-old appeared traumatized after losing the Women’s United States Championship. The imagery showed Vega clutching the belt before it vanished from her hands, leaving her visibly distressed.

This was accompanied by eerie visuals and a voiceover, which contrasted sharply with her babyface persona, hinting at a darker, more antagonistic direction. The tone and presentation of the vignette, lacking a caption and focusing on Zelina Vega's emotional distress, suggested a shift away from her usual character, aligning with heel characteristics like anger and determination.

Ad
Ad

Zelina Vega appeared with a grim attitude at WWE Evolution

Zelina Vega competed in the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, where she once again kept fans buzzing. While making an entrance, she displayed a laser-focused and angry demeanor. Fans usually see a cheerful Vega coming to the ramp and soaking in the reaction from the crowd and reciprocating it. But this time things were different.

Ad

The former LWO member entered the Battle Royal with a focused, almost spiteful attitude, which was evident when she eliminated Giulia, the very woman who dethroned her. This act of retribution, coupled with her intense body language and lack of her typical charisma, strongly indicated a heel turn. Besides, her black and white attire added more weight to that.

Ad

Zelina Vega uninterestedly avoided a play-along

Chelsea Green recently posted a video clip on Instagram in which all the female stars from SmackDown were seen playing the "passing the phone" game. Each superstar passed the phone to another, giving reasons behind that. However, when it came to Zelina Vega, she didn't say a word. The 34-year-old showed a lack of interest and didn't play along.

Ad

Normally, Vega is one of the most vibrant women on the WWE roster, known for her lively attitude. The fact that she didn't play along and gave a cold reaction indicates that she may have undergone a seismic character shift. It could perhaps be an indication of the new attitude Zelina would adopt as a heel on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

It will be fascinating to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the former LWO member on SmackDown.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications