Zelina Vega teases major change following recent title loss

Zelina Vega has seemingly teased making a major change following a heartbreaking WWE loss. The veteran is currently involved in a rivalry with Giulia on SmackDown.

Vega captured her first singles title on the main roster by defeating Chelsea Green to become Women's United States Champion earlier this year. The 34-year-old had an impressive title reign but was recently dethroned. Giulia defeated Vega on the June 27 edition of SmackDown to win the gold from the former LWO member.

The former champion appears to be teasing a major character change after losing the title. She took to Instagram today to share a cryptic video, which you can check out in the post below.

Zelina Vega used to be a member of Latino World Order on RAW but transferred to SmackDown to become a singles star again. She is married to Aleister Black in real life, and the former AEW star made his return to the company earlier this year.

Vince Russo claims WWE missed an opportunity with Zelina Vega

Vince Russo recently claimed that the promotion missed an opportunity to have an interesting storyline for Zelina Vega on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend noted that Jonathan Coachman had no idea that Zelina's father tragically passed away on 9/11 during the terrorist attacks. Russo stated that Triple H and the company's creative team should have used the tragedy as a part of Vega's storyline.

"Bro, Coach, who I consider in the business, had no idea her (Zelina) father died in 9/11. He thought she just held a memorial when she won the title. He had no idea. But like you pointed out, the US Title, the greatest attack against US on home soil where she lost her dad, how could that possibly not be the story going in? Chris, I am gonna give them the benefit of the doubt, I swear to god. Is it possible that Triple H didn't know that's how her father passed?" [From 1:05 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Writing with Russo in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Zelina Vega moving forward on SmackDown after losing the Women's United States Championship.

