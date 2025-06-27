  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Giulia
  • Giulia breaks silence following WWE Women's United States Championship win

Giulia breaks silence following WWE Women's United States Championship win

By Ankit Verma
Published Jun 27, 2025 21:30 GMT
Giulia on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Giulia on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

SmackDown's newest acquisition, Giulia, has won the WWE Women's United States Championship. She shared a social media update following the historic win.

Ad

The Japanese star challenged Zelina Vega for the title on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WWE Night of Champions. The 31-year-old put forth an impressive performance to end the former LWO member's 63-day-long reign as champion. It also marked her first title win on the main roster in her very first singles bout following her call-up.

After the show, Giulia took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with the championship belt on her shoulder. She bragged about the win with a short message in the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No surprises. No luck. Just inevitability. And now…" she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

The Beautiful Madness joined the SmackDown roster last month on the back of a dominant run in the promotion's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship. Coincidentally, her title reign also lasted 63 days, similar to Zelina Vega. The then-NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated her at Roadblock to become a double champion.

Giulia has had a praiseworthy start to her main roster career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the new WWE Women's United States Champion.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications