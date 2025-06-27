Giulia breaks silence following WWE Women's United States Championship win

SmackDown's newest acquisition, Giulia, has won the WWE Women's United States Championship. She shared a social media update following the historic win.
The Japanese star challenged Zelina Vega for the title on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WWE Night of Champions. The 31-year-old put forth an impressive performance to end the former LWO member's 63-day-long reign as champion. It also marked her first title win on the main roster in her very first singles bout following her call-up.
After the show, Giulia took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with the championship belt on her shoulder. She bragged about the win with a short message in the caption.
"No surprises. No luck. Just inevitability. And now…" she wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
The Beautiful Madness joined the SmackDown roster last month on the back of a dominant run in the promotion's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship. Coincidentally, her title reign also lasted 63 days, similar to Zelina Vega. The then-NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated her at Roadblock to become a double champion.
Giulia has had a praiseworthy start to her main roster career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the new WWE Women's United States Champion.
