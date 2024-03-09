WWE SmackDown star needs to listen to AJ Styles and turn heel following another tough loss

AJ Styles has been on a violent rampage ever since returning to WWE SmackDown a few months ago. The former multi-time world champion has seemingly brought back his Lone Wolf gimmick during the build to Royal Rumble 2024. The gimmick change created a division between Styles and The O.C. The star who needs to follow The Phenomenal One's advise would be Michin.

The commentary team noted on WWE SmackDown this week that The O.C. have effectively disbanded. WWE posted a digital exclusive of a distraught Michin ruminating following her loss to Tiffany Stratton this week. When approached by Byron Saxton to comment on the situation, Michin expressed her frustration.

“I don’t know. I thought I could fix everything and I can’t. I don’t know what to do, Byron. What do you want me to say? Give you a masterplan?! I don’t know. I got too much stuff to figure out right now. I don’t know,” she said.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ideally, the frequent losses, coupled with the tension between AJ Styles and The Good Brothers, could lead to a heel turn for Michin. The 34-year-old superstar hasn’t portrayed a heel gimmick since 2021 when she played the Reckoning persona as part of Retribution. She could finally just break out of her smiling, joking persona and, influenced by all the negativity surrounding her right now, portray a more darker character on WWE SmackDown.

What tough advice did AJ Styles give Michin on WWE SmackDown?

AJ Styles had some tough words for Michin after she sought his opinion on her match with IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. The Phenomenal One criticized her for not winning the match, implying winning was all that mattered.

Fans can expect a gimmick change for the former Mia Yim following her loss to Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand this week. It is possible she could return to WWE NXT for a gimmick change. Who knows, fans may even see Michin dethrone Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Speaking of Lyra, the Irish superstar was injured by Roxanne Perez this past Tuesday on the developmental brand. It remains to be seen if the two women might face each other for the title at NXT Stand & Deliver.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you prefer Michin to turn heel? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion