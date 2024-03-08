Roxanne Perez sends a message after sending current champion to the hospital

Roxanne Perez had a message after she seemingly injured a current champion and sent her to the hospital.

Lyra Valkyria has been a fighting champion ever since she captured the NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch. She hasn't been afraid to defend her title against any challengers.

Recently, Valkyria found herself in an alliance with Tatum Paxley. This past week at NXT Roadblock, the newly formed team of Lyra and Tatum faced The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Although they put on a tough fight, they came up short, and the night only got worse for the NXT Women's Champion.

Following the match, Roxanne Perez attacked Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley from behind. She then stomped the arm of the NXT Women's Champion, making it seem like she injured her. After the assault, Lyra was carried away to a local medical center.

Following this brutal assault, Perez took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"walk a day in my shoes."

Check out her tweet below:

Booker T sees "something special" in Roxanne Perez

Ever since her NXT debut, Perez has been promoted as a prodigy, a young star destined for greatness. The former NXT Women's Champion has somewhat lived up to her expectations.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he saw something special in Perez, and that's why she's The Prodigy.

"I really see her as something special. We don’t just call her The Prodigy to be throwing around another phrase, another term, or anything like that. But no, I’m loving being able to [be] a part of her career, as well as to see her come back and pay it forward," said Booker.

It will be interesting to see whether there will be any consequences for Roxanne Perez following her actions on NXT this week.

Do you think Roxanne Perez should be punished for injuring Lyra Valkyria? Sound off!

