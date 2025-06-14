WWE SmackDown star to turn heel by attacking Randy Orton and face him at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility 

Randy Orton is one of the most renowned veterans currently on the WWE roster. The Viper has a decorated career that many envy, making him a prime target for several superstars on the brand. In regard to this, a top star on SmackDown may be planning to prey upon him in the coming weeks to set up a big match against Orton at this year's SummerSlam.

Ad

There is a good chance that Aleister Black could turn heel by attacking The Apex Predator on SmackDown. The two superstars were involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match in the King of the Ring tournament on the latest episode of the show. However, Black's dreams turned into ashes as The Viper tactfully outsmarted him and others to win the match and advance in the tournament.

This has left the former AEW star with a strong motivation to pursue Randy Orton. Aleister Black's heel turn could unfold on an episode of SmackDown after Night of Champions, where he ambushes The Legend Killer out of nowhere. With a Black Mass, the 40-year-old could leave Orton crashing down the mat, signaling his intent to dismantle the veteran's legacy.

Ad

Trending

That could set up a compelling storyline between the two stars leading to SummerSlam 2025. A feud like that could elevate Aleister Black as a top heel on the roster, paving the way for his rise to the championship picture. Meanwhile, this will provide Randy Orton with a fresh feud and a heated rivalry for WWE's biggest event of the summer.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

This is a rivalry that can do wonders on SmackDown as both superstars have distinct characteristics. However, it is purely speculation at this point, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton to compete in a big match at Night of Champions?

Night of Champions is set to take place in Saudi Arabia later this month. When it comes to the shows in the Desert Kingdom, WWE leaves no stone unturned to add grandeur to it. Therefore, the company is highly likely to put a legend like Randy Orton in a marquee match at the show.

Ad

The Viper is currently in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament. Rumors have been buzzing that the 45-year-old will defeat Sami Zayn to advance in the contest. Randy Orton is rumored to face Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster match in the finals of the tournament at Night of Champions.

This is a match that the WWE Universe has long waited to see, and the company might now be heading toward that to bring that idea into motion. WWE also dropped a subtle tease on the latest episode of SmackDown, where Orton and Rhodes confronted each other in a segment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Apex Predator made it clear he would do anything to win the tournament and capture the world title, even if that meant taking out his best friend Cody. Hence, Randy Orton is potentially slated to battle The American Nightmare at the upcoming PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!