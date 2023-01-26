WWE SmackDown star unsure if Triple H will book him in the Royal Rumble

Only 15 of the 30 participants in Saturday's WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match have been confirmed so far. LA Knight is one of many superstars waiting to find out if he will take part in the annual contest.

The SmackDown star will face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the event in San Antonio, Texas. Although Knight is already scheduled for a singles bout, many wrestlers have competed more than once at the same Rumble event in the past.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old spoke about potentially entering his first Rumble match:

"Maybe, but I mean, again, I don't think anybody knows what to expect for the Pitch Black Match," Knight said. "I don't think anybody knows how physical and how crazy that's gonna be. So I don't know what kind of shape either of us are gonna be in afterwards [if] actually declared for the Royal Rumble."

This year's Rumble will be the first under Triple H's leadership. The WWE Chief Content Officer replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022.

LA Knight wants all eyes on him at the Royal Rumble

The former NXT star grew up as a wrestling fan. He considers the Royal Rumble to be the second-biggest WWE show of the year after WrestleMania.

Whether he competes in the Rumble or not, LA Knight is looking forward to receiving his chance in the spotlight this weekend:

"There's a certain level to me where I'm like, I'd love to be in the actual Royal Rumble match. But when you're looking at the idea that I'm in my own match, that puts all the focus on me and Bray, and I dig that because now I'm not sharing the focus with 30 other guys."

Knight also explained why his 2022 stint as Maximum Male Models' manager Max Dupri did not work.

