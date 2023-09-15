WWE SmackDown could turn upside down tonight or in the coming weeks. The Judgment Day winning all the gold has opened many interesting future storylines for the company.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated The Brawling Brutes in a tag team match. Their celebration was soon interrupted by Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. They promised to take over the WWE over the Judgment Day.

The takeover can happen with Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins taking everything The Judgment's Day got. The street profits could take away the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Lashley could score big by defeating Damian Priest in a match that has the Money in the Bank briefcase at stake. This will take the three men on the path of total control they dream of achieving.

Since losing his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar over a year ago, The All Mighty has fallen down the ranks a bit. He was part of mid-card rivalries for nearly a year and somehow lost his way. He could bounce back by stealing Priest's money in the bank briefcase and forcing himself into the main event picture.

WWE SmackDown is set to be a blockbuster tonight

This week, WWE SmackDown will be live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The company has already announced a part of the show's lineup, which is exciting.

After his successful journey to India, John Cena will return to WWE SmackDown. He will be a guest on the Grayson Waller effect. The Aussie has had much to say over the past few weeks about Cena and many others. It will be interesting to see if he finally puts his money where his mouth is.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight and The Miz will have their rematch from Payback once again. At the Premium Live Event, Knight went over Miz with a lot of ease; this rematch will help him shut the A-lister for good and move on.

We will also have the buildup to next week's WWE Women's Championship match between Asuka and Iyo Sky and the ongoing Bloodline saga. SmackDown is live tonight on FOX.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here