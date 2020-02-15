WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus reveals how many years he has in the ring

Sheamus

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has been a great servant for WWE over the last decade and has won several titles in his WWE career. Many felt that his career would be coming to an end following a serious injury, but it seems that he's got a new lease of life and has more years remaining in WWE.

While speaking to CTV News before this week's SmackDown, the former WWE Champion spoke about which title he has set his sights on, while he also revealed how many more years he could wrestle.

“I’m really focused now. I know what I want to do. The Intercontinental Championship is the only title I haven’t won in WWE. There are a lot of things I’m not happy about. My first run as WWE Champion, etc. I want to come back and prove that I have another 10 years left in me and a lot more to achieve.”

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Sheamus revealed that he had doubts about recovering from his injuries last year:

It's something that's always in the back of your mind. It's no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries, because it is physical what we do - and then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple times when I thought, "Will I make it back in there?" Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania.

But, the Irish Superstar looks leaner and very healthy since returning to SmackDown, and his new fitness regime could help him elongate his WWE career by a few years or so.