WWE SmackDown: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Breaking down the best, worst, & downright ugliest moments in this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Michael McClead CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 16:35 IST

We break down the very best, the very worst, and the downright ugliest in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown LIVE. From Carmella to Big Cass to Shinsuke Nakamura to Naomi, we pull no punches in offering a full analysis of SmackDown LIVE.

The Good - Carmella

Carmella has reached the next level as one of the best heels in the business. She pointed out a male member of the audience with, "You there with the drool...I get it, I'm hotter in person." The SmackDown Women's Champion then proceeded to coax Asuka into a potentially devastating handicap match against Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

Carmella was the highlight of the commentary team during that match, threatening to take Byron Saxton's job away. When Saxton started with, "If I were you," Carmella was quick to respond with, "Thank God you're not." At the conclusion of the match, she took advantage of a distracted Asuka and laid her Money in the Bank opponent out cold with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Good - Paige

SmackDown has steadily improved since Paige took over for Daniel Bryan as the brand's GM. Not that Bryan was a slouch by any means; but, Paige is so comfortable in her role as an authority figure that it's almost frightening.

When she came out to the entrance ramp prior to Asuka's Handicap Match against Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, she boldly declared, "I make the matches." As convincing as she has ever been, everyone believed her.

The Good - Becky Lynch Gets The Win

The ultra-talented Becky Lynch has been a forgotten component in SmackDown's Women's Division for far too long. Often dwarfed by her 4-Horsewomen counterparts, Lynch has fallen down the SmackDown rankings in disappointing fashion. She and Charlotte Flair competed in a stellar wrestling match; but, ultimately Lynch came away with the victory, which says a whole lot. The WWE isn't done with her yet.