WWE SmackDown tonight could tease Cody Rhodes' next feud after Roman Reigns: Here's how

Cody Rhodes is set to lock horns with Ludwig Kaiser on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This bout came to fruition after the Imperium member interrupted The American Nightmare's backstage interview with Megan Morant on The SmackDown Lowdown.

Fans can expect this match to be an interesting affair. However, this may turn into something big as the company could tease The American Nightmare's next feud during the encounter. The creative team could have Rhodes come face-to-face against Imperium leader Gunther during the match. WWE may even go a step further by having the duo get involved in a physical confrontation.

This angle would not only grab a lot of eyeballs but would also lay down the foundations for a potential feud between Rhodes and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General has been on a roll on WWE SmackDown, earning some major victories under his belt in the last few months. Meanwhile, Cody has been doing some of the best work of his career since his return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38. Given their caliber, the company pitting the duo against each other would indeed be best for the business.

On another note, the former AEW Superstar is set to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a high-profile triple-threat match at the event. It will be interesting to see if both of them walk out with the gold at The Show of Shows.

Another eventful episode of WWE SmackDown could be on the cards tonight

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two matches announced for the show are Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight and Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Furthermore, the company has announced that Rey Mysterio's family will be present during tonight's show.

Fans can expect several high-profile names such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and more to be featured. The company could also reveal the remaining teams for the Women's WrestleMania showcase fatal four-way tag team clash tonight.

