WWE SmackDown: Top 4 things WWE got absolutely correct on the August 20 episode

Buddy Murphy cemented himself as a star on SmackDown this week.

As WWE aired SmackDown Live from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the company looked to continue to build up momentum for the blue brand before its big move to FOX later this year.

SmackDown was host to two first-round matches of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. As the start of things on Raw the previous night had been under par, the blue brand aimed to up the ante. With Kevin Owens vs. Elias and Andrade vs. Apollo Crews as the confirmed matches, WWE had the talent to deliver.

Meanwhile, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston sought revenge on Randy Orton and The Revival following their vicious attack on his friend Xavier Woods.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan's compelling story continued with an unlikely hero in Buddy Murphy. WWE's Best Kept Secret would have wanted to reveal why he's a star of the future. Was he successful?

#4 King of the Ring matches

Andrade fought Apollo Crews in the first match of the night, and the third match of the King of the Ring 2019 tournament. As one of the favorites to win the crown, "El Idolo" had a point to prove. And, Andrade didn't disappoint.

Andrade and Crews wrestled a solid bout. The match not only put over the impressive Andrade but also Crews' skillset and resilience. In the end, Zelina Vega and the Hammerlock DDT proved to be the difference between the two stars.

Andrade has consistently been brilliant over the last year. Now, it would be interesting to see what WWE does with this potential Universal Champion.

Later in the night, Elias defeated Kevin Owens amidst a lot of drama and interference by Shane McMahon. The match felt more like a chapter in the Owens-McMahon rivalry, but it did not harm anyone involved in the segment.

Elias won a big match, and Kevin Owens now has another reason to strike on the Prodigal Son. Owens doesn't need to be a king; he excels as the anti-authority hero. Hence, Elias rightly got the victory, though he may not advance far in the competition.

