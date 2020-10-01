Remember that this is the fallout episode of WWE SmackDown after Clash of Champions. No, WWE RAW wasn't an extraordinary episode, but things stacked up nicely for Hell in a Cell, especially with the attack from Randy Orton onto the WWE Legends, and WWE SmackDown is likely to follow suit in order to make it a very exciting show.

So, what surprises could the WWE SmackDown episode after Clash of Champions have in store for us all? Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think of these surprises and list some surprises of your own that you'd potentially like to see on WWE SmackDown this week.

Do you guys think that RAW has been the stronger show over the last few weeks or has WWE SmackDown been the easier show to sit through and enjoy, in your personal opinion?

#5 Daniel Bryan returns to WWE SmackDown and confronts Sami Zayn

Here are four photos I took of @WWEDanielBryan at his last @ringofhonor show in 2009. It was my favorite night of my wrestling photography career. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/FGe5xaRlN4 — Pollyanna (@PollyannaDIY) August 6, 2020

Anyone that is a wrestling purist will be really excited at the prospect of someone like Sami Zayn getting confronted by a returning Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown. Bryan has been on a hiatus for some time now, which makes sense as he's become a new father once again. But Sami Zayn needs someone formidable to make the Intercontinental Championship prestigious and Daniel Bryan would be absolutely perfect in this role.

Honestly, it may actually allow someone like Jeff Hardy to clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship which is a program that people may quite like, before The Fiend and Roman Reigns clash.

Roman Reigns needs to run through babyfaces for a while and someone like Jeff Hardy, at the moment, and Daniel Bryan, in some time, could prove to be worthy adversaries, that put him over.