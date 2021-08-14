WWE SmackDown vs AEW Rampage - Which show was better?

AEW Rampage followed a spectacular episode of WWE SmackDown this week, and delivered in spades! Both shows were great, and let it be known at the very start that this author will go with the tried and tested - 'Who won? The fans did' line.

Internet crucifixions are real and so, at the outset, let's begin by saying that this is one person's opinion only. Even though WWE SmackDown had the best segment overall, both shows combined, AEW Rampage may have just edged the competition out in quality this week.

Why was AEW Rampage better than WWE SmackDown?

Well, AEW Rampage is certainly a more palatable show, especially for a wrestling journalist who covers many hours of wrestling content every week. It is very unlikely indeed that a one-hour show will ever become a drag.

While both shows had a title change, somehow, the AEW Rampage one seemed bigger! Sure, it was great to see Shinsuke Nakamura win the Intercontinental Championship, but to see Kenny Omega get pinned is a rare occurrence, even if it is for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title.

It also adds a new dimension to the upcoming match between the AEW World Champion and Christian Cage at the next pay-per-view. Could we see a title vs title match?

That said, the promo battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown may have been the segment of the year. They referenced Dean Ambrose, Nikki Bella, and even CM Punk, and the crowd simply lapped it up.

With the imminent arrival of CM Punk on AEW Rampage: The First Dance at the United Center in Chicago next week, we already seem to have a clear winner. It will be interesting to see how WWE SmackDown counters the hype that their rivals have managed to build up!

What a great Friday night for wrestling/sports entertainment though! From Corbin stealing the briefcase to Britt Baker's win, there was something for everyone.

Which show did you prefer?

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell joins Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to discuss Christian and Nakamura's immense victories, four championship matches, the show-stopping John Cena and Roman Reigns promo, and much more.

Check out the entire video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Edited by Arjun