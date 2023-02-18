Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and his new-found ally Uncle Howdy were part of tonight's proceedings on WWE SmackDown. Although they aren't slated for the Elimination Chamber event, Wyatt gave a massive teaser on his next opponent.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy interrupted a promo by Hit Row. The heels were proving to be a nuisance for the Canadian audience, but Wyatt and Howdy took them out in epic fashion. Following the mayhem, The Eater of Worlds called out his next possible opponent.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bray Wyatt has potentially highlighted his rival for WrestleMania 39. In his classic fashion, The Eater of Worlds put Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on notice by telling them to run. Lesnar and Lashley are scheduled to clash at Elimination Chamber this Saturday, and the winner may go on to face Wyatt next.

Wyatt is fresh off a victory against LA Knight at Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar saga has been ongoing since Crown Jewel last year. It was reported that The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate will take their feud to WrestleMania 39, but the recent developments caught fans by surprise.

WWE SmackDown: Has Bray Wyatt fought Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

Interestingly, Wyatt has fought neither Bobby Lashley nor Brock Lesnar in a singles bout. The Fiend vs. The Beast was rumored for months when the former reigned as Universal Champion, but the plans never culminated in a match.

According to Cagematch, Lesnar has only fought Wyatt in multiple superstar matches. He racked up multiple wins against The Wyatt Family in 2016. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt has been an unexplored angle for years. It is intriguing that both stars were at the top during the 'pandemic era' yet never collided.

Bray Wyatt is on WWE SmackDown, while his targets are on RAW. He could either be an occasional appearance on the red brand, or WWE could develop the feud with multiple promo segments. Moreover, some sneaky ambushes characteristic of all three superstars involved will do wonders in promoting the showdown.

