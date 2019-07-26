WWE SmackVille 2019: 4 Explanations for why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship

Navianah Anderson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 799 // 26 Jul 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe With The WWE Title

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Samoa Joe lost his United States Championship to Ricochet at the Stomping Grounds PPV. Following his loss, Joe has been after Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship. The Samoan Submission Machine got an opportunity to face the New Day member at the Extreme Rules PPV, but unfortunately, he could not come out on top.

However, Joe and Kingston are not done yet. They faced off again in this week's episode of SmackDown Live, but the match ended in disqualification due to an interruption by Randy Orton.

The Samoan Submission Machine has another shot at the WWE Championship this Saturday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston will be defending his title in a Triple-Threat match against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler at a televised house show, called WWE SmackVille 2019.

In this article, let's take a look at four reasons why Samoa Joe should win his first WWE Championship at the event.

#4 Kofi's title reign is getting stale

Kingston Wins The Title At WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston has been the WWE Champion for four months now, but we haven't seen anything major during his title reign. Since he won the title, we saw a short feud with Dolph Ziggler, a match with Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank, and a match with Samoa Joe for the title at Extreme Rules.

WWE hasn't been able to book Kingston as the top guy on the blue brand. The WWE Championship hasn't seemed as prestigious these days, as it was with guys like Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. He hasn't had any brilliant moment as a face, but still, most of the fans are behind him.

Advertisement

There has been a lack of depth for the WWE title after Kingston's win at WrestleMania. His feud with Dolph Ziggler had no clear direction. The mini-feuds with Joe and Owens also failed to catch the interest of fans. A win for Samoa Joe will change the entire situation, and open fresh booking options for WWE, just like Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler last year, to refresh their feud.

Moreover, WWE has been suffering from low ratings since the post WrestleMania season. Fan attendance at house shows has also been really low. Kingston just doesn't feel like the top guy on the blue brand.

Losing the the title will help him to freshen up the way fans look at him as he can chase the title once more and attract the attention of the fans.

Fans have mixed views on his title reign now. A title change is needed to freshen things up. Fans got what they wanted, and Kingston got what he deserved, but perhaps a change would be what's best for business.

1 / 4 NEXT