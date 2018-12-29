WWE Spoilers: Brand new role announced for Alexa Bliss on RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.86K // 29 Dec 2018, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss has a brand new talk show!

What's the story?

RAW coincides with New Year's Eve next week, and to give the talent some time off, the whole episode was taped in advance. You can read some of the major spoilers at this location.

One of the more interesting developments from this week was that a brand new role was announced for Alexa Bliss. Thanks to Fox Sports Asia for the news.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has had a great year, being in the forefront of the Women's Division for most of it. Unfortunately, her injuries have kept her on the shelf for a while, while Ronda Rousey has gone on to dominate the division as the RAW Women's Champion.

While injured, Alexa Bliss has been constantly on screen, as an Authority Figure. She was made the heel counterpart to Baron Corbin when he was in charge. 'A Moment Of Bliss' has been a pre-taped vignette that Bliss has used in the past, to undermine all her opponents.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss will now have her very own Talk Show on RAW which will be known as 'A Moment Of Bliss'. Two weeks from now, her very first guest on the show will be the current RAW Women's Champion, the one and only Ronda Rousey.

It is unlikely that anything physical will ensue between Bliss and Rousey, until the former has been cleared for action again. One wonders if these are bad tidings considering she was concussion tested not long ago. Let's hope that she can make a full recovery and return to the ring again.

What's next?

Something major will go down between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey in this segment. It's likely that this will be used to set up a feud, much like Miz TV is. One wonders who Ronda Rousey's next opponent will be.

Do you think Alexa Bliss deserves her own talk show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement