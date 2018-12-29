5 Spoilers you need to know for next week's RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.52K // 29 Dec 2018, 11:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Do not read any further in order to avoid spoilers

Remember how RAW was a taped show on Christmas Eve, last week? This week coincides with New Year's Eve, and WWE wanted to give their hard-working Superstars some time off, to spend with their families. Therefore, RAW was taped from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, December 28th. Here are 5 spoilers from the show that transpired.

Once again, here is a disclaimer. If you wish to avoid spoilers at all and enjoy the show on your TV sets, avoid this article by all means. I completely understand if you want RAW to be fresh and unspoiled.

If you don't, I'm here to give you the lowdown on 5 critical developments from this episode. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you think of the same, especially as it pertains to the whole Royal Rumble build.

I'm intrigued to hear what you guys have to say.

#5 Seth Rollins removed from the Intercontinental Championship picture

Unfortunately, Rollins seems to be out of the whole feud with Ambrose

Remember how every Superstar used to get a contractual rematch the moment they lost their previously held Championships? Seth Rollins came out on RAW and demanded that he get an opportunity at the title he lost from Dean Ambrose. Triple H came out and informed him that he would have to earn his opportunity once again.

This led to a match between Rollins and Lashley. If Rollins were to win the match, he would get a shot at the title that Dean Ambrose now holds so proudly. Triple H even told Rollins that he wants the old Rollins to return.

so triple h told seth he wants the "old seth rollins" back and then seth beat the shit out of lashley and lio with a chair, i'm losing my goddamn mind — shadae (@amicizia) December 29, 2018

Rollins used a chair during the match and thereby reverted to his old persona. In doing so, he disqualified himself and cost himself a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement