WWE Spoilers: Will The Usos lose the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown tonight?

As Paul Heyman would say, here are some WWE Spoilers for SmackDown. The Usos are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships this week. If you are a betting person, you know whom to back even if the opponents aren't revealed.

However, you do know who the opponents are. Last week on the blue show, Hit Row emerged victorious in a triple threat tag team #1 Contender's match. They defeated Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders and Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma to become the next challengers to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The Ones will take on the returning team this week with their titles on the line. So what about those WWE spoilers for SmackDown we talked about? Well, we wouldn't bet against the twins retaining their titles on Friday.

Hit Row has momentum on its side, but it will a lot more of that to dethrone the current champions. As such, we reckon The Usos are safe and will remain champions heading into the new year. We don't make WWE predictions, we make WWE spoilers.

More WWE spoilers for SmackDown

The episode of SmackDown everyone is looking forward to takes place on December 30. There, Roman Reigns will team up with Sami Zayn to take on persistent thorn Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena. The latter's name was enough to shift many tickets, and we are jealous of those who are going.

Owens has had problems with The Bloodline for months now. The reason he is incredibly invested in the rivalry is that he believes the Ones are using Zayn. The Honorary Uce is blinded by his loyalty towards The Tribal Chief and his family, and that has cost KO multiple times recently.

The Prizefighter called Cena up and requested him to help him out in his war against Reigns and company. The Champ accepted his offer and will wrestle his first match of 2022 alongside the former Universal Champion. Our surprise WWE spoilers for that episode of SmackDown? We think the heels will take the L.

It should be a closely-contested match that sees Owens and Cena give the heels a good run for their money. Although Reigns and Zayn have a ton of momentum on their side, long-term storytelling may be the focus here. We think The Master Strategist will end up eating the decisive fall and reduce his stock in his boss' eyes.

That should begin the slow burn for what should be the betrayal of the decade. Zayn's failure should kick-start the next chapter of his saga with The Bloodline. We can't wait to see what happens in 2023.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes