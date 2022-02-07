Goldberg vs The Fiend and 4 other WWE squash matches fans disliked

Squash matches are not an uncommon sight in WWE. Over the years, the company has used short, one-sided matches to introduce superstars as serious threats on the roster. These quick, dominant wins usually take place between superstars and local enhancement talent. This helps promote the victorious competitors whilst giving the local talent some TV exposure.

However, squash matches sometimes involve two established superstars. When done right, these contests generate shocking moments that live very long in fans' memories.

Perhaps the most memorable squash match of the past 20 years was Goldberg's 86-second victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. It established Goldberg as a top-level threat after 12 years of retirement while not doing any serious damage to Lesnar's image.

It set up the Icon's current run in the company, and a WrestleMania 33 rematch where the Beast finally defeated his nemesis. The squash of the Conqueror was a smashing success.

Some squash matches, however, have not been as well-received, leaving a bitter taste in fans' mouths.

Here are 5 WWE squash matches that did not go down well with fans:

#5: WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is decimated by Goldberg, WWE Super Showdown 2020

WWE Super Showdown 2020 saw Bray Wyatt defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg. The Fiend was having a very impressive run at the top of the card having defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

He was expected to beat Goldberg as a way of elevating his title reign on The Road to WrestleMania. To the shock of fans, however, the then 53-year-old Goldberg defeated the New Face of Fear in 2 minutes and 57 seconds.

It felt like all the momentum Wyatt had accrued as the most dominant force on the roster had been wasted. A Hall of Famer and bonafide legend of the business dethroning a younger star proved to be very unpopular with the fans.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande