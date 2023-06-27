WWE stable could implode if 40-year-old RAW Superstar wins Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday night features a 41-year-old veteran looking to win the top prize of WWE, something he has been unable to do since his first title win seven years ago.

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. What's fascinating is that WWE has already subtly teased something that fans seem to have probably missed.

The feud began when Rollins mocked Balor's Universal Championship reign, which lasted less than 24 hours. The promo segment, originally, was to set up Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW.

The Prince then interrupted the proceedings towards the closing moments of the bout and inadvertently cost Priest the match.

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1



#WWERaw I think a future Damian Priest vs Seth Rollins feud for the World Heavyweight Championship would be I think a future Damian Priest vs Seth Rollins feud for the World Heavyweight Championship would be 🔥🔥🔥👀#WWERaw https://t.co/zxxbDVKhi6

Damian Priest is a star worthy of the main event status, especially following his performance in Puerto Rico earlier this year. Perhaps The Judgment Day is holding him back. Before the Archer of Infamy moves on to a prolonged program with Seth Rollins, he should take out his stablemate Finn Balor.

Heading into the summer, the Judgment Day's split could take center stage on the red brand, with Balor and Priest at each other's throats.

The best-case scenario for this would be if the veteran finally wins the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, but once again, his reign is cut short. This time, by a cash-in, as many are expecting Damian Priest to win the men's MITB match.

Could Damian Priest become Mr. Money in the Bank and Finn Balor dethrone the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the same night?

As of this writing, there has been an upsurge in LA Knight's chances of winning the contract this year. Damian Priest is, nonetheless, a wild card. The Judgment Day star's match against Bad Bunny was a massive success for WWE Backlash PLE. Triple H and Shawn Michaels are both fans of the Archer of Infamy as well.

While the WWE Universe has been debating on whether LA Knight or Logan Paul walks out of The O2 Arena as Mr. Money in the Bank, perhaps the company has a surprise in store in the form of Damian Priest.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.



Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. https://t.co/hSHBOgxBWu

This opens the door for a World Heavyweight Championship program between all three superstars as well. It's a no-brainer that Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest could work an exceptional match.

In the end, WWE has in its hands a reliable powerhouse superstar representing the company as the top champion of Monday Night RAW.

Should Damian Priest leave The Judgment Day and kickstart a solo run as champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

