WWE star accuses Liv Morgan of stealing his gimmick: What are the similarities?

Liv Morgan took to social media and posted a picture of herself sitting on a throne from the House of the Dragon TV series. Still, her picture received a reaction from fellow WWE Superstar Lexis King, who is currently performing on NXT.

"Hey now that’s my gimmick…"

Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr., moved to WWE in 2023 and has been part of the NXT roster since then. Before that, he spent four years with AEW.

As for Liv Morgan, she used one of her catchphrases during her revenge tour, while inviting her followers to watch the new season of the House of the Dragon, which premieres on June 16, 2024.

"When I said I’m gonna take everything, I meant everything… & don’t forget to watch @HouseofDragon with me June 16th," Liv Morgan shared.

It remains to be seen if Morgan gets crowned as the new Women's World Champion on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan praised NXT's women's division

Liv Morgan spent almost seven months off to recover from an injury she suffered in July 2023 before making her return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

During that time, Liv revealed that she spent time working with female wrestlers from NXT and had nothing but high praise for the white and gold brand's female performers.

"I love a lot of the girls. During my rehab for my injury, I got to spend a lot of time at the performance center. I got to train with some of the girls. I think their roster is so stupid stacked, like you guys don’t even know. These girls are so incredibly talented. I watch them and I’m like, wow, they’re already this good this early, that with some seasoning and some time and experience, they’re gonna be so incredible. I don’t even know who I could pinpoint right now because everyone honestly impresses me. Their whole division as a whole is amazing. I love watching, I get excited to watch," Liv Morgan said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE recently introduced the NXT Women’s North American Championship to further promote the division, as we should expect more female wrestlers from the white and gold brand to move to RAW and SmackDown soon.

As for Liv Morgan, she is expected to be part of the Women's World Championship scene after Rhea Ripley vacated the title due to an injury.

