WWE star to become a champion on Monday Night RAW despite losing Queen of the Ring match? Why it may happen

The June 16 edition of WWE RAW saw a scary moment when Liv Morgan suffered a serious injury while competing in a match against Kairi Sane. The former Women’s World Champion took a rough bump when she landed on her elbow, resulting in Liv dislocating her shoulder.
Later reports confirmed that Liv Morgan’s injury was indeed serious and that she requires surgery to get it fixed. As a result, she will be on the shelf for months to recover. Due to her injury, Morgan may have to relinquish the Tag Team Championship that she holds with her best friend Raquel Rodriguez.
In a shocking turn of events, Roxanne Perez could lose the 2025 Queen of the Ring semifinals match on WWE RAW against Jade Cargill. However, she could still become a champion on the red brand. Finn Balor could use his political skills to manipulate The Judgment Day members, including Raquel, to let Perez replace Morgan as Tag Team Champion, so that the title doesn’t slip away from the group.
This would also allow for a potential tag team affair between The Judgment Day members and The Bella Twins at Evolution 2. Initially, Liv was scheduled to go against Nikki Bella, but her injury altered the entire trajectory. Perez could be the perfect replacement.
The proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Liv Morgan's replacement in her WWE absence pitched
While speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes suggested a replacement for Liv Morgan during her time away from the Stamford-based promotion.
He suggested Roxanne Perez as the best replacement until the Miracle Kid is out due to injury.
"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do." [13:11 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for The Judgment Day in Morgan’s absence.