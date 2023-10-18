WWE star to become champion again after nearly 2-and-a-half years? The hints are there

WWE is always on the lookout for new champions and future main eventers. The company has also awarded established veterans with titles because of their immense contributions to the locker room. It seems one such established star might win a title after nearly two-and-a-half years.

The star in question is none other than Natalya. The BOAT was on NXT this week to show her support to Tegan Nox in her match against Lyra Valkyria. During the match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up and confronted Natalya.

The confrontation might lead to a tag team title match between Natalya and Tegan Nox, and the reigning champions. The Queen of Harts formed an alliance with Nox after the latter bested her in the ring on the September 25 episode of RAW.

The pair can potentially challenge Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Tag Team Championship next Monday on RAW. The show is set to feature Becky Lynch in a NXT Women’s Championship defense against Indi Hartwell.

Is Becky Lynch wrestling at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc?

Becky Lynch will square off against Lyra Valkyria in an NXT Women’s Championship match at Week One of Halloween Havoc next Tuesday. Lyra defeated Tegan Nox this week on NXT and promised to dethrone The Man for the title.

Lynch has so far successfully defended the title against Natalya, Tiffany Stratton, and Tegan Nox. She also teased a Champion versus Champion match against Rhea Ripley during their face-off this past Monday on RAW.

Speaking of Rhea Ripley, Mami will put her Women’s World Championship on the line in a fatal five-way match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

