Vince Russo says current champion was made to look "weak" on this week's WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks that Bianca Belair looked weak due to WWE's booking on the latest episode of RAW.

Last week, Sonya Deville attacked Belair from behind and told the champion that she would be her next opponent. This week the RAW Women's Champion confronted Deville, with the latter informing the champion that she would face repercussions if she laid a finger on her. Belair put Deville on top of her shoulders and was set to perform the KOD finishing move. The authority figure, however, warned her of suspension if she wasn't put down.

Russo, on the latest Legion of RAW show, was critical of the segment as he felt that Bianca Belair should have been more aggressive after what Deville did to her last week:

"She was attacked from behind last week. What this should have been was Sonya Deville's music and entrance, literally three steps down the ramp Bianca from behind, 'boom' (attacks from behind), you go to commercial break hot. If somebody attacks you from behind, you're not going to wait in the back, in the Gorilla Position for her to call you out, then I'm going to take my sweet time to the ring, then I'm going to stand there and listen what you have to say to me after you jumped me from behind last week." [16:30 to 17:09]

He added:

"This is where Bianca Belair has to say, 'Yeah, she attacked me from behind last week.' You can't go along with the gameplan if it's going to make you look weak. And that makes her look weak." [17:15 to 17:38]

Russo thinks that WWE hasn't portrayed Superstars as being true to their characters, which was on display this past week on RAW in the Belair segment.

Bianca Belair feels Sonya Deville abused her power by attacking her on WWE RAW last week

Deville abused her power when she attacked the champion last week, as per Belair.

"Maybe Alexa Bliss or Asuka was coming back or Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea or Nikki A.S.H. But never did I think [of] Sonya Deville. She abused her power," said Belair.

Deville will get the chance to win her first title in WWE next week when she faces Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title.

