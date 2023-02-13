Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as Super Bowl Champions after an intense battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. In doing so, they won the whole thing for the first time in three years, having previously reached the summit in 2020.

The Chiefs traded their best shots with the Eagles in an even contest that went down to the wire. Before the game, making a prediction was extremely hard, given how closely matched the two teams were. However, a certain female superstar was confident the Eagles would win, going so far as to take a shot at Mahomes.

The superstar is Charlotte Flair, who is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. On the January 28, 2022, episode of SmackDown, she had her say on the Super Bowl and backed the Eagles to win. However, she took a sly dig at Mahomes, saying he would not deliver the championship to Kansas.

“It is my honor, your SmackDown Women’s Champion, to do something that Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs will never do again. You know what it is? To bring a championship to Kansas City.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

A brutal shot and one that didn't age well at all. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took the win at the Super Bowl. The Queen usually doesn't miss, but on this occasion, Flair will have to take eat her words.

Charlotte Flair's horrible Super Bowl prediction

Charlotte Flair predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would lose to the Philadelphia Eagles. That aged about as well as people's predictions regarding The Rock's return at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The Chiefs battled the Eagles in a great match that saw the two teams trade their best shots and give it their all. No one knew who would win even into the fourth quarter.

However, Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the former despite having a bad ankle. He rallied his troops and overturned the deficit, eventually ending up winning 38-35 thanks to a late Harrison Butker yard field goal.

With the win, the Kansas boys took their second Super Bowl win in four seasons. They are the best team in football at the moment and have proved all their haters, including Charlotte Flair, wrong.

