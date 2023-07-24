WWE star on his current title reign possibly lasting until October 2024 (Exclusive)

Several WWE Superstars have held titles for hundreds of days in recent years, most notably Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Another current champion, Gunther, has given his take on whether he could break his own record for consecutive days as a title holder.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on June 10, 2022, meaning he has held the title for 409 days at the time of writing. The Austrian previously held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days between April 5, 2019, and August 22, 2021.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther did not seem too concerned about surpassing his personal best title reign:

"I think it's apples and oranges a little bit. One thing was one part of my career. The other thing is the present, so I don't compare those two things to each other. If it happens, it's a nice milestone, and if it doesn't I'm fine with that too." [8:46 – 9:03]

Gunther would need to hold the Intercontinental Championship until October 28, 2024, to beat his 870-day reign as NXT United Kingdom Champion.

Gunther's path of destruction as WWE Intercontinental Champion

After dethroning Ricochet on SmackDown, Gunther defeated The One and Only another two times in 2022 to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Last year, he also defended the title twice against Sheamus and once against Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In 2023, Gunther has secured victories over Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Xavier Woods. At WrestleMania 39, The Ring General also retained the title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match.

The 35-year-old is expected to defend the Intercontinental Championship against McIntyre again at SummerSlam.

