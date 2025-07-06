WWE star to dethrone Dominik Mysterio and reveal himself as the new Judgment Day leader? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is currently on a break from in-ring action due to a rib injury. The Judgment Day member was scheduled to face AJ Styles and defend his Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions, but the match was canceled because of Dom’s injury. While the two stars couldn’t compete back then, there’s a possibility that The Phenomenal One might soon dethrone Dom and take over The Judgment Day.

Ahead of the 2025 Backlash, AJ Styles visited The Judgment Day clubhouse. This was the first time The Phenomenal One publicly revealed his intention to pursue the IC Title. Interestingly, before speaking to Dominik Mysterio, the former two-time WWE Champion addressed Finn Balor as Prince. Notably, this refers to the Irishman’s indie ring name, Prince Devitt.

Since then, AJ Styles has defeated Balor in a singles match, and the former Demon King defeated AJ and Penta in a tag team match alongside JD McDonagh. Despite this, there is a possibility that the two could be in cahoots together.

The 43-year-old already wants revenge on Dominik Mysterio for stealing the Intercontinental Championship from him at WrestleMania 41. Thus, he could cost Dirty Dom his title against Styles whenever they compete with the gold on the line.

Finn Balor has already backstabbed Damian Priest against Gunther this way and cost him his World Heavyweight Championship at the 2024 SummerSlam. Moreover, AJ and Balor also share a common link as former leaders of the renowned Bullet Club in the NJPW.

Thus, since Styles had addressed The Prince with his indie moniker, the World Tag Team Champ could invite him into The Judgment Day and appoint him as the new leader.

While this is a possible direction the creative team can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Dominik Mysterio reportedly won’t lose the Intercontinental Championship owing to his injury

Injuries almost always mean bad news for titleholders. To keep shows running smoothly, wrestlers often have to relinquish their belts until they recover and are ready to compete for their titles again. Most recently, Liv Morgan’s injury prompted Roxanne Perez to step up and hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Dominik Mysterio’s current injury could mean that he may also have to give up his title. However, according to a Wrestling Observer Radio report by Dave Meltzer, Dom would get to keep his belt. He noted that the Intercontinental Champion isn’t expected to miss a lot of weeks owing to his injury, and thus, he won’t lose the IC title.

"It’s a rib injury; he’s not gonna be out for very long. They’re not gonna strip him of the title or anything like that," Meltzer said.

After returning from injury, Dominik Mysterio will need some credible title defense matches. His two fights with Penta so far have been underwhelming, with the former AEW star losing both times due to interference. His title defense against AAA’s Octagon Jr. was also a filler match in the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

It would be interesting to see how WWE plans to carry out Dom’s title match against AJ Styles and if it would be a memorable bout.

