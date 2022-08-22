Additional WWE Hall of Famer reportedly set for surprise appearance with Edge tonight on RAW

Recent reports have suggested that WWE Legend Beth Phoenix will join her husband Edge during tonight's Monday Night RAW.

The upcoming WWE's flagship show will air live from the Rated-R Superstar's hometown of Toronto, Canada. With the former world champion set to do battle with Damian Priest of the maniacal group known as Judgment Day.

According to PWInsider, Beth Phoenix may also make an appearance alongside her Hall of Fame husband.

"WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is in Toronto for tonight's RAW. Phoenix's husband, Edge, will face Damian Priest tonight in Toronto." [H/T PWInsider]

Phoenix's presence could be a key equalizer in the contest, as Damian Priest's teammate Rhea Ripley may be looking to interfere in the highly anticipated match.

Tonight's match is huge for Edge's WWE career

With multiple world championship victories as well as being a Hall of Famer, the 48-year-old star sees his upcoming match against Priest as one of the biggest in his career.

In what will be his first televised match in Toronto in 12 years, the Rated-R Superstar recently stated during an interview with TV Insider that his match on RAW is as big for him as the times he main evented WrestleMania.

"I’m putting it right up there with the main event of WrestleMania. I’m putting it up there with Hell in a Cell with Seth Rollins. It’s massive for me, personally. To never expect to go back and wrestle there again, and come back 12 years since I last wrestled on television there." [H/T: TV Insider]

Edge will no doubt hope tonight's match has a better result than his two WrestleMania main events, as he has come out with a loss in both matches.

Who do you see coming away with a win tonight on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi