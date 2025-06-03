WWE star to hand her Money in the Bank spot to Liv Morgan and officially join Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

The WWE RAW, before Money in the Bank 2025, featured a Women's qualifying match. The winner of this bout earned a final spot for the traditional Money in the Bank Ladder match at the upcoming PLE. Liv Morgan clashed with Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer. The match concluded with Vaquer emerging as the winner.

With the loss of the Judgment Day member, there is a possibility that Roxanne Perez might hand her Money in the Bank spot to Liv and officially join the Judgment Day. For those who might not know, Perez has already qualified for the Women's MITB ladder match a few weeks ago.

Before Liv Morgan's match on WWE RAW, Perez came across the Women's Tag Team Champions and asked Liv if she needed any help from her or not. Morgan rejected the idea and ordered the former NXT star to stay away from the match. Despite the 23-year-old star being away, Liv failed to secure the win.

So, to gain the trust of the Judgment Day member, Roxanne might pull a big move and hand her MITB spot to the former women's champion. Perez is only supported by Finn Balor in the villainous faction. Hence, by this move, she could also have the support of Morgan.

All this could lead to Perez officially joining the Judgment Day and becoming a part of the villainous group. Although this scenario is based on an assumption, it still holds a realistic chance of unfolding before the forthcoming premium live event.

Liv Morgan paid a heartfelt tribute on the recent WWE RAW

While Liv Morgan suffered the loss on the red brand, she paid a sincere tribute to Carlito during her match. The eagle-eyed fans noticed that Liv had Carlito's name written on her boots for tonight's match.

For those unaware, Carlito will no longer be part of the Stamford-based promotion in the upcoming two weeks as his WWE contract is set to expire. The veteran confirmed this news yesterday via his official Twitter/X account, sharing that the company is not renewing his contract.

Further, he thanks the WWE Universe and other stars for this journey. Not only this, but the Judgment Day members also shared their reactions as Carlito was part of it.

This is why Liv Morgan also paid tribute to the Bad Apple on WWE RAW this week.

