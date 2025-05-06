WWE star to hold Finn Balor responsible for his loss on RAW and quit the Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has been trying to be the central part of The Judgment Day for several months. However, this week on Monday Night RAW, his actions indirectly resulted in a match loss for one of his teammates. Owing to this, there is a chance that JD McDonagh could quit the heel crew.

McDonagh returned to RAW two weeks ago and assisted Dominik Mysterio in his first-ever Intercontinental Championship defense against Penta El Zero Miedo. He pushed the challenger while on the top rope, about to launch himself on Dirty Dom. This week, Penta faced JD in a revenge match.

As expected, The Judgment Day’s Carlito and Finn Balor interfered in the match. However, Penta was able to hold his own against the heel faction. Notably, however, the referee caught The Prince meddling with the match. While he didn’t end the match in a DQ, he did eject Balor and company from the ringside. Soon after, JD McDonagh ate a Mexican Destroyer and lost the match.

Although JD suffered a clean loss, he could have evaded the pinfall had someone put his feet on the ropes, as is the modus operandi of The Judgment Day. However, since his teammates were ejected because of Finn Balor, he lost his first official match after his return.

This could frustrate McDonagh, especially since the person he trusts the most indirectly cost him his match. Thus, he could end up leaving The Judgment Day. While this is a possible direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation.

Finn Balor’s mistake gave Penta another title shot

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta at WrestleMania 41. The Fatal Four Way match’s final moments saw Finn Balor pinning Breakker after landing a Coup de Grace. However, Dirty Dom landed on top of both of them with a Frog Splash. He pinned The Prince to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Despite being the man to get pinned, the former Universal Champion was superseded by Penta, who received a title shot against Mysterio on the RAW after ‘Mania. This week, a victory against JD McDonagh granted the Mexican luchador another shot at the midcard title at the 2025 Backlash.

Thus, while he was ignored for a potential title shot, Penta will have a chance to become the Intercontinental Champion again in St. Louis. Moreover, this may not have happened had Penta lost this week.

Compared to the former Demon King, who has been chasing singles glory since the 2023 SummerSlam when he fought Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta made his WWE debut in January 2025.

This could further erode the mental stability of Finn Balor, who is neither getting a championship nor the reins of The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Irishman.

