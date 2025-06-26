WWE star to join the Wyatt Sicks and help them become new Tag Team Champions on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks have been making their presence felt in the tag team division of SmackDown lately. The stacked division has been grabbing attention with the Street Profits as the current champions, and a plethora of interesting storylines could be built around it.

With the fans all excited, the Wyatt Sicks are set to challenge the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This puts the entire tag team division to the test against the dangerous faction, and a potential victory for the Wyatt Sicks would be a massive tribute to Bray Wyatt.

While the faction is very dangerous in itself, Alexa Bliss could make her presence felt and help them become the new champions, potentially joining the faction as well to finally complete the story and give fans what they had been waiting for since her return at Royal Rumble 2025.

Bliss joining the faction could further open up multiple new stories and feuds on the blue brand, with Bliss and Nikki Cross potentially teaming up to take over the women’s tag team division as well. While a lot of that could possibly happen if Bliss joins the faction, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars in the coming months.

Alexa Bliss addressed joining the Wyatt Sicks recently

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was featured at a recent Fanatics signing event. The star addressed joining the Wyatt Sicks, which has been speculated by fans for months now, stating that she was 100% open to the potential storyline.

Bliss also addressed one of the members of the faction, Nikki Cross, and the story between them. The veteran stated that Nikki’s involvement in the faction was perfect and that it completely suited her character:

“I think Windham [Rotunda] said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray [Wyatt] universe together, and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100 %...“It’s amazing [she said about Nikki Cross’ new look]. It’s incredible. I think it suits her so well. It’s the perfect amount of scary, and I think it rounds out The Wyatt Sicks in a way that something was missing in the dynamics of the puppets, and I think Nikki’s look is what completed it.”

With a potential hint of joining the faction already out, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high now. The WWE Universe will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for Bliss next on SmackDown.

