WWE star to be left broken after betrayal before WrestleMania 40 in major Judgment Day match? Potential twist analyzed

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions for quite a while now. While many superstars have tried to dethrone them, none have succeeded. This speaks volumes about the dominance of Damian and Balor.

At Elimination Chamber 2024, the faction will once again take to the ring to defend their championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. This opportunity is massive for the SmackDown stars because if they win, they will be able to make a much-needed statement of their intent.

However, there is also a chance things could turn sour for Dunne and Bate. At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Pete Dunne could be attacked by an old friend. The old friend in question is Sheamus. Since his match against Edge last year, Sheamus has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to an injury.

However, given he is reportedly close to returning, Sheamus could return and injure Pete Dunne. For those unaware, Dunne, then called Butch, was part of The Brawling Brutes, a faction led by Sheamus. However, after Sheamus' injury forced absence, the faction slowly disintegrated and was finally disbanded and Dunne is now with Bate.

The Judgment Day member recently sent a message to Michael Chandler

On WWE RAW's latest edition, the WWE Universe witnessed an interesting crossover from UFC to WWE. During the show, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler made an appearance on the red brand. Not only did Chandler make an appearance, but he also cut quite a promo which was well received by the fans.

In his promo, the UFC lightweight called out MMA sensation Conor McGregor. For those unaware, Chandler and McGregor are scheduled to face each other at a date and venue yet to be announced. Regardless, the promo from Chandler on the red brand also led to a member of The Judgment Day sending Chandler a message.

The member who sent the message in question is Finn Balor. On social media platform X, Balor wrote that he thought Chandler was talking about him. The Judgment Day member wrote:

"@MikeChandlerMMA for a brief moment, I thought you were taking about me… phew!"

Check out what Finn Balor wrote in the tweet below:

After Michael Chandler's segment on WWE RAW, many appreciated this crossover. Given WWE and UFC are now under the same umbrella, it won't be surprising to see many such crossovers in the future. At some point, it will also be interesting to see The Judgment Day as a faction attend a UFC event.

